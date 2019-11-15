



Thomas Jane opened up to Us exclusively about 25 things you might not know about him — including his favorite hobby to do with girlfriend Anne Heche, his thoughts on undergarments and the time he busked. Read on to learn more about the Crown Vic star.

1. When I was little, my father fed us by fishing and hunting. We ate a lot of pheasant and trout.

2. Portraying a cop in Crown Vic is easier than being one. I now have a deep respect and admiration for those who serve and protect.

3. My mom’s love of antiques taught me to appreciate great craftsmanship and artistry.

4. My cat’s name is Cat.

5. My daughter [Harlow Olivia Calliope Jane, 16] had the idea to put a running stream in our front yard. It’s now my favorite thing about our house.

6. I’m a Freemason.

7. I have a large collection of old sunglasses that my daughter loves to steal from me. (As if I’m not going to see them on her face.)

8. I used to sing for my supper. I still play the guitar I bought for $70 to busk.

9. The movie I directed, Dark Country [in 2009], was the first dramatic feature to be shot in digital 3-D.

10. My girlfriend [Anne Heche] once got paid to play my ex-wife on TV [in Hung]. Now she pretends to be my real wife for free.

11. I like making out with Anne on kitchen floors.

12. I designed the stained-glass windows in our house.

13. I’ve always thought that shoes and underwear are unnecessary articles of clothing. When I was a baby, my father used to change my diaper by hosing me down in the front yard.

14. When people ask me about my collection of skulls, I tell them that seeing the face of death reminds me to live my life.

15. Absinthe makes the heart grow fonder.

16. I have an original bottle of Pernod Fils absinthe from 1906 — unopened. I’m saving it until after I die.

17. I have a mint collection of precode 1950s horror comic books.

18. I’m directing my first television episode this year, for Amazon’s The Expanse.

19. My family’s favorite thing to do is throw a few bushels of oysters in the sink and stand around shucking and laughing.

20. I dropped out of high school at 16 to do my first movie, in India. It changed the course of my life and helped define who I am.

21. I’ve come to understand that love is an action, not an idea.

22. I’m a huge fan of Turner Classic Movies, especially Eddie Muller’s “Noir Alley.”

23. I have a lot of hats. The great thing about hats is they keep the rain off your head. (That’s a reference to my character on The Expanse.)

24. Sgt. Dunster of the LAPD took me on a ride-along, and we got in a high-speed car chase, saw the aftermath of a shooting, busted an illegal gambling den and arrested some speed freaks. All before 1 a.m.

25. When I hear people say something negative about me or my friends, I think they must not know us very well because there’s so much they left out.

Crown Vic is out in theaters now.