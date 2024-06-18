Thomas Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, took a dip in some murky water.

“Lauren’s phone was submerged in our pond for 30 minutes,” Rhett, 34, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 17. “She’s beautiful, hilarious and kind but most of all she’s stubborn.”

In the clip, Akins, also 34, could be seen searching the pond while bickering at her husband near a dock.

“You know what? It’s really not mature of you to make fun of me while you’re sitting in the car,” she told Rhett, who replied with: “I’m not making fun of you.”

The author then quipped, “You look like you’re laughing.”

“She found it @laur_akins,” Rhett captioned the post.

Fans took to the comments section to crack jokes about Akins’ phone adventure. “That is still the kindest roast I’ve ever heard 😂,” one user wrote, while another added, “I love how no one is helping her 😂 poor Lauren.”

The country star and Akins — who tied the knot in 2012 and share daughters Willa, 8, Ada, 6, Lennon, 4, and Lillie, 2 — started off as friends before becoming high-school sweethearts.

Earlier this month, Akins explained on the “Got It From My Momma” podcast that she kept her future husband “in the friend zone for a minute” before they hit it off as a couple.

“I was not aware of all of his feelings in those five years of friendship,” she said. “We double dated [and] we had other great relationships and were friends with each other. We never stopped doing life together. … It was better for us to be friends in that time.”

She added, “I had the moment where I kissed the guy who I thought we were just friends, and he dared me to kiss him and I love to, you know, really show up for a good dare. And so, we kissed, and it was like my world that I knew all of a sudden just went upside down, and it was like, you thought you knew and you don’t. And then we were engaged later that year.”

While their relationship continues to go strong, the twosome have shared plenty of playful times together.

In May, while promoting his newly released “Beautiful as You” song, Rhett shared a reel via Instagram that revealed some of Akins’ most embarrassing moments to fans.

The clip revealed his wife falling off a horse, struggling to climb a fence and more hilarious blunders.

“Saint, goddess, cutest, hottest… a masterpiece 💀love you @laur_akins (and sorry) your turn… tag your person using the song,” Rhett captioned the post.