Thomas Rhett released his new single, “Beautiful as You,” on Friday, May 10, and decided to promote it with his wife, Lauren Akins, in the most hilarious — but adorable — way possible.

Rhett, 34, shared a reel via his Instagram account on Monday, May 13, showcasing some of Akins’ most embarrassing moments. In the reel, Akins, also 34, could be seen toppling over a fence, falling off a horse, struggling to hit a golf ball, proudly displaying two cans of Pringles and more in the hilarious montage.

“Saint, goddess, cutest, hottest… a masterpiece 💀love you @laur_akins (and sorry) your turn… tag your person using the song,” Rhett captioned the post.

Akins took him up on the offer, firing back with some embarrassing moments of Rhett in a post of her own. In her version, posted just a couple hours later, Rhett is seen dancing (if you can call it that), trying to head a basketball and sporting various questionable hairstyles from his younger years.

“Two can play at this game honey ❤️@thomasrhettakins #beautifulasyou,” she wrote, prompting Rhett to respond simply with “you win.”

The back-and-forth is a good summary of what “Beautiful as You” is about. As Rhett explains, the song is about dating somebody you perceive to be out of your league.

“This is an anthem for everybody who feels like they out-kicked their coverage,” he said in a statement. “There was one day a couple years back when I was looking at my wife, and I was like, ‘Why in the world did you choose me?’ I get to be with someone who could easily be on the cover of a magazine, and I get to see her in all her forms — a partner, a mother, a friend, even a philanthropist. I just feel like I’ve got a first row seat at almost-perfection, if you will. And like the song says, ‘Seriously, what is somebody as amazing as you doing with somebody like me?’”

The lyrics back that up from the opening line: “Baby girl, you out your mind, you’re way too good for me.”

The chorus continues, “What’s someone as beautiful as you / Doin’ ridin’ ’round with someone like me? / I swear, girl, you could have anyonе you choose / I should stop askin’ questions ‘fore you gеt up and leave / What’s someone as beautiful as you / Doin’ wakin’ up with someone like me?”

Rhett added that his music “is a reflection of the stage of life we are in — we’re in a very joyful season — and this song is just the tip of the iceberg to the rest of this next album.”

Rhett and Akins have known each other since first grade and share four daughters, Willa Gray, 8, Ada James, 6, Lennon Love, 4, and Lillie Carolina, 2.