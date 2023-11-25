It’s Thomas Rhett’s favorite time of the year — watching his wife, Lauren Akins, decorate the house for Christmas.

“My favorite video every year,” the country singer, 33, joked in a Friday, November 24, Instagram video of Akins, 34, setting up their holiday tree. “Ha ha!”

Akins had climbed up a tall ladder with a wooden stick in her hand to secure the towering tree’s ornaments. The couple’s festive fir was silver with an “Oh, what fun” garland and clear twinkly lights. Various other red and white decor adorned the remaining branches.

While Akins did the heavy lifting, Rhett sat back in a chair next to the couple’s four daughters: Willa Gray, 8, Ada James, 6, Lennon Love, 3, and Lillie Carolina, 2. While laughing at his wife’s expense, Rhett let out a snort.

Related: No Grinches Here — Stassi Schroeder and More Have Already Decked the Halls Grinches beware, the holiday season is upon Us — and celebrities including Stassi Schroeder and Caila Quinn have the Christmas decorations to prove it! Schroeder, 35, teamed up with daughter Hartford, 2, in early November to get their Christmas tree up and decorated ASAP. “You like the red?” Schroeder asked her daughter in an Instagram […]

“Everybody say, ‘Hey mommy,” he quipped before the girls greeted Akins in unison.

Akins, who gave her spouse a knowing look, noted the kids shouldn’t “do this at home” before she carefully climbed down from her perch.

Akins uploaded another peek at their tree on her Instagram later that night.

“Oh what fun,” she wrote. “It’s the most wonderful time of the year 🎄✨ (only 3 broken ornaments and maybe a few tears shed-the sweet season of life where we all sleep really hard at night haha🥰💕).”

In Akins’ post, their four kids wore matching holiday nightgowns as they placed the final ornaments on the tree’s branches.

Related: Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins’ Sweetest Family Photos Country cuties! Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins have adorable daughters and love spending time with the little ones — and documenting their cutest moments on social media. The “Die a Happy Man” singer and his childhood sweetheart adopted their daughter Willa from Uganda in May 2017. “I had always wanted to adopt,” Akins told Us […]

Rhett and Akins had been friends since middle school, ultimately sparking a romance after she went away to college. They got married in October 2012, nearly five years before they first became parents.

“When I saw her, I don’t know, I was very drawn to her,” Akins exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2018 of adopting Willa Gray from Uganda. “I just tell everyone she was always my baby. It just took us a little bit longer to find each other. I called Thomas one of the first nights I met her in Uganda and told him about her. Without hesitation, he said, ‘Bring her home. She is ours. We are going to make this happen.’”

Amid their adoption journey, Akins found out that she was pregnant. Ada James arrived in August 2017. Daughters Lennon and Lillie followed in February 2020 and November 2021, respectively.

The holidays are a big deal for the Akins brood as they often go all-out to decorate their house, don matching pajamas on Christmas Eve and even host an annual Ugly Christmas Sweater party.