’Tis the season for pleading with kids to smile for the family holiday photo shoot, which Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins understand all too well.

Rhett, 33, and Akins, 34, teased their annual holiday card via the country singer’s TikTok on Wednesday, November 8. The couple, who wed in October 2012, lay on the ground next to their four daughters: Willa Gray, 8, Ada James, 6, Lennon Love, 3, and Lillie Carolina, 2. The four little girls wore matching checkered dresses and were struggling to stay in one position.

“How to get all your kids to smile for Christmas card pictures and pretend like they are laughing when they’re on the verge of crying,” Rhett captioned his TikTok post.

His solution was to start belting out “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which hit theaters earlier this year. The single was originally performed by Jack Black, who voiced Bowser in the animated film.

“The answer … Sing ‘Peaches’ at the top of your lungs,” Rhett wrote of his upload, adding a “Dad Life” hashtag.

Rhett and Akins became parents in 2017, adopting Willa Gray from Uganda.

“When I saw her, I don’t know, I was very drawn to her,” Akins exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2018. “I just tell everyone she was always my baby. It just took us a little bit longer to find each other. I called Thomas one of the first nights I met her in Uganda and told him about her. Without hesitation, he said, ‘Bring her home. She is ours. We are going to make this happen.’”

Less than five months after the couple brought Willa Gray home to Nashville, Akins gave birth to baby No. 2, Ada James. Lennon and Lillie followed in February 2020 and November 2021, respectively.

Rhett and Akins love celebrating the holiday season with their girls, often sharing glimpses of how they enjoy festive traditions. On Christmas Eve, Rhett, Akins and their kids wear matching holiday pajamas to a family party and recreate a human pyramid photo — with the kids on top.

Rhett and Akins also host an annual “ugly Christmas sweater” party for their pals, which they started after their wedding.

Most importantly, they love experiencing Christmas through their kids’ perspectives.

“Christmas candlelight at church tonight ✨ Listening to Willa Gray sing and then tell Jesus happy birthday was so precious🎄,” Akins wrote via Instagram in December 2019. “Christmas through her eyes is my favorite🥰💚❤️. Also we got out of the car and I asked her to hold my phone for a sec and she said, ‘OK and we really need to take a selfie…’ 😂 I’m glad we did.”