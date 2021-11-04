Thomas Rhett Reveals Whether He and Pregnant Lauren Akins Want More Kids

The gang is growing! Thomas Rhett and his pregnant wife, Lauren Akins, aren’t opposed to having more kids after welcoming baby No. 4.

When an Instagram user asked the country singer, 31, on Wednesday, November 3, whether he and the Live in Love author, also 31, are planning to have another, Rhett replied, “Probably! Haha.”

The Georgia native announced during a May concert in Texas that he and Akins are expecting a fourth child, joining daughters Willa, 6, Ava, 4, and Lennon, 20 months.

“SURPRISE!” the pregnant star wrote via Instagram at the time. “He just couldn’t wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama’s hometown) just in time for Mother’s Day: Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl.”

In a post of his own, the “Die a Happy Man” singer wrote, “Well … we are pregnant again! Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play ‘to the guys that date my girls’ my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said ‘you can tell them if you want’ so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our fourth girl. Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table.”

Rhett told his Instagram followers on Wednesday that they have picked a “good” name for their upcoming arrival, joking that he gets through being a girl dad with “prayer and a little whiskey.” The songwriter went on to say that transitioning from two to three kids was “easier” than one to two.

Quarantining with them amid the coronavirus pandemic was a “sweet” way to slow down, Akins exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020.

“Truthfully, as difficult as this quarantine has been for so many, we have really embraced the time as a family,” the former nurse said at the time. “We haven’t had this much time together in years.”

She and Rhett met in elementary school, dated in high school and reconnected in college. After tying the knot in October 2012 in Tennessee, the pair adopted their eldest daughter. Ava was born three months later, which Akins called a “little surprise” while speaking with Us in January 2018.

“As hard as it is having the two of them so close together, it’s also amazing,” she said at the time. “I love that they have each other. It is very, very sweet. I have always wanted a full house. I don’t know how we will do it again. We are definitely going to have a little break.”

In July of the following year, she and Rhett announced that baby No. 3 was on the way. Lennon arrived in February 2020.