Welcome to the family, Lennon! Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins’ daughters Willa and Ada met their newborn sister in the hospital on Monday, February 10.

“Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face,” the Live in Love author, 30, captioned a Tuesday, February 11, Instagram slideshow. “Lennon Love Akins. 9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes. We could not be more in love.”

She went on to post a sweet shot of Willa, 4, kissing Lennon’s head while Rhett, 29, and Ada, 2, looked on, writing, “My WHOLE heart.”

The Grammy nominee added with a post of his own: “Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th! It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone.”

The “Die a Happy Man” singer and Akins, who wed in 2012, announced in July 2019 that their third daughter was on the way. Three months later, Rhett told Us Weekly exclusively that they were just “trying to survive” ahead of baby No. 3’s arrival.

Akins chimed in, “We’re excited and our kids are excited. [We’re] making sure [there] aren’t going to be any hurt feelings when Ada isn’t the baby anymore.”

The country star was pumped about having another girl, telling Us at the time: “I was born to be a girl dad, and I love it. I love doing their hair, and I love playing the Barbies with them, whatever they want me to do, tea parties. It’s just been awesome to get to be a dad of two beautiful girls and a third one on the way.”

Keep scrolling to see the pair introducing Willa and Ada to Lennon for the very first time.