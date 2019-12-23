Thomas Rhett and Pregnant Wife Lauren Don Ugly Christmas Sweaters





“Christmas in the Country”! Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins, who’s pregnant with the couple’s third child, threw an ugly Christmas sweater party on Friday, December 20, and made sure to dress for the occasion.

Akins, 30, posted photos from the holiday bash on Instagram the following day, including a shot of her and Rhett, 29, in their ugly sweaters. The country star wore a red pullover reading “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal,” a quote from Home Alone. And Akins covered her baby bump with a white sweater decorated with a felt Christmas tree.

“12th annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party last night,” she wrote in her caption. “Didn’t take many pics, didn’t go to bed til 3am, didn’t feel too hot waking up this morning but ohhh my goodness my heart is SO full.”

The former high school sweethearts have been in the holiday spirit for weeks now, with Akins posting an Instagram photo of their two daughters — Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2 — shopping for a Christmas tree on November 29. “Faaavvorite time of year is herrreee,” she captioned the pic.

On December 13, Rhett uploaded snapshots of the couple and their friends dressed in Victorian Christmas garb. “3rd year in a row Christmas caroling with this crew,” the CMA Award winner wrote via Instagram.

And on Monday, December 23, Akins shared Instagram photos of more yuletide festivities. “Christmas candlelight at church tonight,” she captioned the slideshow. “Listening to Willa Gray sing and then tell Jesus happy birthday was so precious. Christmas through her eyes is my favorite.”

She went on: “Also we got out of the car and I asked her to hold my phone for a sec and she said ‘okay and we really need to take a selfie…’ I’m glad we did #itsthemostwonderfultimeoftheyear.”

Rhett and Akins have been married since October 2012. They adopted Willa in May 2017 and welcomed Ada that August. This July, the couple announced that they were expecting again, and in October, Rhett opened up to Us Weekly that he and Akins were “trying to survive” as they prepared for baby No. 3. “We’re excited and our kids are excited,” he added at the time. “[We’re] making sure [there] aren’t going to be any hurt feelings when Ada isn’t the baby anymore.”