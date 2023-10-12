Thomas Rhett is living the lyrics of his 2022 hit “Praise the Lord” as he celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife, Lauren Akins.

“I thank God for you every single day. I love you so much. Thank you for loving me and everyone you know so well. Happy anniversary,” the country star, 33, wrote on Thursday, October 12, alongside three Instagram photos of him embracing Akins, 33.

Rhett went on to reflect on their relationship, which began when they were preteens.

“11 years married to this amazing woman. I can still remember what she looked like in first grade,” he added. “I still remember how much taller than me she was at church camp in 6th grade.”

Rhett and Akins became man and wife when they were both 22; six years after they first went out together.

“I still remember picking her up on our first date at 16. I still remember how fast my heart was beating when she walked down the aisle,” he continued his caption.

Five years after their wedding, Rhett and Akins announced in 2017 that they were adopting a baby girl from Uganda, Willa Gray, now 7.

Akins has also given birth to three daughters: Ada James, 6, Lennon Love, 3, and Lillie Carolina, 23 months.

As Rhett Akins looks back at knowing Akins for over 25 years, he has many fond memories.

“Basically I remember it all so vividly. I can’t believe how much life we have gotten to share together,” the singer concluded. “@laur_akins you have been and always will be my best friend.”

Cole Swindell and Lady A’s Charles Kelley were among the stars congratulating the couple on their anniversary.

Akins shared an Instagram tribute of her own, with family photos that included the couple’s four daughters. She captioned her post, “What 11 years with you looks like happy anni cutie.”

Professionally, Rhett is looking forward to next year. One day before his anniversary, it was announced that he will be among the headliners of the 2024 Country Jam Colorado music festival. Parker McCollum and Jelly Roll will also headline the three-day event from June 20-22 in Mack, Colorado.