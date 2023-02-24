Life changes … but their love remains! Thomas Rhett gushed over his wife, Lauren Akins, after being married more than a decade.

“I feel like every time I write for a new record, my new mission is finding a new way to say, ‘I love you,’ right?” the 32-year-old musician told ET Canada in an interview published on Friday, February 24. “We just celebrated 10 years of marriage in October, and this lifestyle is just nuts. It truly is.”

The country crooner was referring to his latest love song, “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings),” which like many of his past hits, is inspired by his 33-year-old wife.

“The song is kind of an apology for dealing with my crap for the last 10 years,” Rhett joked. “But it’s mostly a thank you.”

The CMT Music Award winner noted that the “Live in Love” podcast host has dealt with all the craziness that surrounds the music industry for “10 years and [been] my rock, [been] that person that I’ve always just leaned on.”

Rhett confessed: “Still to this day we’re more in love than we’ve ever been.”

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2012 after being friends since childhood, share four daughters: Willa, 7, Ada, 5, Lennon, 3, and Lillie, 15 months.

“Gosh, I miss them! This is the longest I’ve ever been away from my wife and my kids,” the “Die a Happy Man” singer told the outlet. “10 days is kind of our maximum. After our show in Ottawa, [Canada, on Saturday, February 25], we’ll fly back home and get to reunite.”

While Rhett and Akins are busy balancing their careers and caring for their family, the twosome make sure to take time for their relationship — and they often gush about one another on social media.

“So grateful for this life with you and our babies😘 thank you for loving me so well over the years of us :),” the Live in Love author wrote via Instagram in October 2021 while honoring her spouse after nine years of marriage.

One year later, Rhett returned the favor and called his partner his “best friend” as they toasted to 10 years together.

“I legit don’t know sometimes if you are a real person or an Angel. I could not a dreamed up a better life if I tried,” the “Beer Can’t Fix” crooner wrote via social media in October 2022. “10 years and 4 kids later I love you more every single day. I love you so much!”

That same month, the twosome they jetted off to Italy for some quality time. They continued their vacation tour with a belated anniversary getaway to Wyoming in November 2022.

The pair, however, were back at home in Tennessee with their girls to kick off the holiday season in December 2022. “It’s been the most wonderful time of the year with my sweet little fam 🎄✨💕,” Akins captioned a series of snaps with her crew that month. “Happy Birthday Jesus and Happy New year to everyone 🥰.”