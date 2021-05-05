Taste starts early! Thomas Rhett lets his daughters’ opinions influence which songs he puts on his albums.

“They’ve actually become some of my best people to determine what songs go on records,” the country star, 31, said during a Wednesday, May 5, appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’ll drive around in the car on the way to school or home from school and play them new demos. If they don’t ask to hear it again, then there’s no way that song is ever gonna make the record. But if they ask to hear it a couple times, then you know you might have a hit or two on your hands.”

The “Die a Happy Man” singer and his wife, Lauren Akins, share three daughters: Willa, 5, Ada, 3, and Lennon, 14 months. The pair first met in kindergarten and began dating 15 years later after reconnecting at a party. They wed in October 2012.

“Thomas Rhett you are the best daddy to our 3 little girls,” Akins, also 31, wrote in a June 2020 Father’s Day Instagram tribute for her husband. “You keep us steady, constantly entertain us, love us better than anyone could, cook us amazing food, point us to Jesus, (try to) teach us everything about music, make us laugh every single day, and with you leading our family we get to live out the most incredible adventure. Happy Father’s Day honey, you are so loved.”

According to Rhett, his girls are already starting to show an interest in music. This is unsurprising, as the singer also comes from a family of country talent — his father is singer Rhett Akins.

“Any time I’m down in the studio one of them is playing piano, one is sitting on the drums and one is singing on the microphone,” the Academy of Country Music award winner said on Wednesday. “It’s been really cool to impart the little bit of knowledge I have of what I love about music to them.”

During his conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, the Georgia native also shared that he’s become something of a “stereotypical” dad.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m wearing a polo at 4:30,” he joked. “My bus is filled with nothing but kid toys. My shorts are getting shorter. I’m taking a camera everywhere I go — a big camera — trying to just capture all these moments and really just embrace the dad life.”