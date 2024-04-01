Thomas Rhett has a message for the future men who will date his daughters.

The musician, 34, shared an Instagram video on Sunday, March 31, showing his daughter Lennon, 4, holding hands with Russell Dickerson’s son Remington, 4. As Rhett walked past them, he turned and looked at the two kids before giving a thumbs down.

“We’ll show this at the rehearsal dinner,” Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, can be heard saying in the background.

Rhett playfully shook his head before quipping, “Show that at the wedding.”

In the caption, he sent a protective warning to any future suitors. “To the guys that date my girls.. let’s get one thing straight,” Rhett teased. (Rhett and Akins, 34, share daughters Willa, 8, Ada, 6, Lennon and Lillie, 2.)

Dickerson, 36, and his wife, Kailey, got in on the fun in the comments section. “Done broke your neck 😂,” Kailey wrote, while her husband added, “Rem Dog makin his MOVE!!!!”

Fans were quick to chime in on Rhett’s reaction. “The swiftness in the way he turned around is the best. Dad alertness on point,” one user wrote.

Another fan noted that Rhett should get used to his daughters stealing hearts, teasing, “That’s just [the] first boy in a long line of boys coming your way. Hope you’re ready for that.”

Rhett has given candid glimpses at his family life through the years. In November 2023, he shared a video of his wife decorating the house for Christmas.

“My favorite video every year,” the country singer joked in the video. “Ha ha!”

While Akins did the heavy lifting, Rhett sat back in a chair next to the couple’s four daughters. “Everybody say, ‘Hey mommy,” he quipped before the girls greeted Akins.

Akins, exchanging a glance with her husband, observed that the kids should “not do this at home” before she descended from her elevated position.

She uploaded another photo of their tree via Instagram later that night. “Oh what fun,” she wrote. “It’s the most wonderful time of the year 🎄✨ (only 3 broken ornaments and maybe a few tears shed-the sweet season of life where we all sleep really hard at night haha🥰💕).”

Rhett and Akins had been friends since middle school, and their friendship evolved into a romance after she left for college. They tied the knot in October 2012, nearly five years before they welcomed their first child.

“When I saw her, I don’t know, I was very drawn to her,” Akins exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2018 of adopting Willa Gray from Uganda. “I just tell everyone she was always my baby. It just took us a little bit longer to find each other. I called Thomas one of the first nights I met her in Uganda and told him about her. Without hesitation, he said, ‘Bring her home. She is ours. We are going to make this happen.’”

Soon after Willa joined the family, Akins gave birth to daughter Ada in August 2017. Lennon and Lillie were born in February 2020 and November 2021, respectively.