Taking the high road. Tiffany Haddish is thanking everyone for their support — especially her friend and costar Jada Pinkett Smith — after the comedian didn’t receive a Golden Globes nomination for her breakout role in

“Thank all of y’all for your love and support,” Haddish, 38, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, December 13, to those who had spoken out on her behalf. “I don’t know or care much about snubs because I’m not nasty like that!! But I love my girl Jada and I love all of you!”

Thank all of y’all for your love and support, I don’t know or care much about snubs because I’m not nasty like that!! But I love my girl Jada and I love all of you! @jadapsmith @VanityFair #SHEREADY — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) December 13, 2017

After the Golden Globes 2018 nominations were announced on Monday, December 11, Pinkett Smith took to Twitter to address the noticeable absence of a nomination for both Haddish and the movie. “I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe… but I won’t,” she wrote. The Hawthorne star then changed her mind the following day and started a thread to share her thoughts and to call out the Hollywood Foreign Press for dismissing the movie.

Actually I will… here we go… — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

“I’m not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom… I’m discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn’t even WATCH the movie,” the actress, 46, tweeted. “Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn’t get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening?”

Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn't get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening? — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

She continued: “But yet… Tiff has been asked to present at their ceremony. This isn’t about shaming, this is about the need for discussion of an antiquated system.”

The actress said that the issue goes beyond racism, since many people including the media, supported the film. “Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board,” Pinkett Smith added.

“Moments like this occur so that we have an opportunity to discuss, recreate and regenerate old paradigms. It’s all about growth. Love,” she concluded.

Girls Trip has grossed more than $137 million at the box office since its release in July 2017, and Haddish won the award for Best Supporting Actress at the New York Film Critics Circle on December 8.

