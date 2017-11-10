Fans of Breakfast at Tiffany’s can finally make their dreams come true and enjoy a luxurious meal at Tiffany’s. Tiffany & Co. opened the doors to its new eatery, The Blue Box Café, for its customers on Friday, November 10, on the fourth floor of its flagship store in New York City’s Fifth Avenue.

The cafe is the company’s first leap into the retail dining concept, and it will also house their new luxury Home & Accessories collection. The iconic Tiffany Blue can be found all throughout the space and around the decor in the café.

The Blue Box Café will serve American classics, for breakfast and lunch, and will also offer tea service. The breakfast menu items include truffle eggs and avocado toast, and for lunch, customers can enjoy a Charles Lewis Tiffany club chicken sandwich and the Fifth Avenue salad, which is made with lobster and avocado.

The simple menu will change each season, and the company says the dishes will be prepared fresh with regionally sourced ingredients.

“Both the café and redesign of the Home & Accessories floor reflect a modern luxury experience,” Chief Artistic Officer at Tiffany & Co., Reed Krakoff, said in a press release on Wednesday, November 8. “The space is experimental and experiential – a window into the new Tiffany.”

The Blue Box Café will be open during regular store hours Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!