TikTok Influencers Abby and Matt Howard’s Relationship Timeline

Influencers Abby and Matt Howard went from high school sweethearts to a family of four.

The couple met in 2013 when they were in a local production of Mary Poppins in St. Louis. While Matt was based in the city, Abby grew up in a small town nearly two hours away. However, her passion for the performing arts brought her to St. Louis as she chased her teenage dreams.

After landing a role in the ensemble, Abby moved to St. Louis for the summer and quickly became friends with Matt.

“I remember thinking you were super cute and all these things,” she said in a May 2020 YouTube video. “I think that my mom had become friends with your mom so I kind of felt like I had an in.”

Matt, for his part, started to develop feelings for Abby a few years later. Ahead of his 18th birthday, Matt decided to ask out Abby — and the rest is history.

June 2016

After three years of friendship, Abby and Matt officially became boyfriend and girlfriend. At the time, the pair tackled long-distance since they were attending different high schools. They would drive two and a half hours to see each other when their schedules aligned. While they didn’t get to see each other physically, the twosome would FaceTime every day.

“It was so fun just getting to become best friends with Abby and spend time talking for hours on end on FaceTime,” Matt reflected in a May 2020 YouTube video. “The reason we were so committed was because we really liked each other and we really did become best friends.”

2017

Both Abby and Matt attended Missouri State University together.

August 2018

The couple got engaged after dating for more than two years.

“It just came down to we knew each other was the one, we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together and we were going to be able to make it work financially,” Abby recalled in an August 2021 YouTube video. “And we had awesome people to lean on.”

July 2019

Less than one year after Matt proposed, the pair tied the knot.

“July 6, 2019 was the most humbling day of my life to date. A tremendous amount of love was showered on the two of us, and we can’t help feeling a little undeserving,” Abby wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are sincerely grateful to everybody that made this day a dream for us. And most of all, thank you Matt for choosing me. Being your bride is lookin like a pretty sweet gig.”

That same month, Abby and Matt officially launched their YouTube channel.

December 2020

Abby graduated from Missouri State University, and Matt shared a sweet tribute in honor of his wife.

“Congratulations!!! I am SOOO proud of you Abby. You have been working your butt off to make this happen and you did it. You graduated,” he wrote via Instagram alongside a snap of him and her in her cap and gown. “I can’t wait for the big adventure we’re about to take on together! You deserve this and so much more. I love you.”

July 2022

The pair welcomed son Griffin.

“Our whole world changed July 3, 2022 at 7:43 p.m.,” Abby wrote via Instagram alongside a picture of her holding her newborn.

August 2023

Nearly one year later, the duo expanded their family with son August.

“August Jacob Howard 08/10/2023 8lbs 14oz 21in,” Abby captioned a pic of her, Matt and their little one. “The best little addition that we didn’t know we were ready for.”

June 2024

Matt and Abby celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary a little early with a trip to Cabo San Lucas.

“5th anniversary trip 📸,” Matt captioned a series of photos from their tropical getaway.

September 2024

The twosome raised eyebrows online during a family cruise when Abby posted that they went to dinner without their two kids who were sleeping in the room.

“So we ended up taking them for 5 nights and it became apparent that they weren’t enjoying it and therefore we weren’t either,” Abby wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story. “So, THEN we switched our dinner time to AFTER their bedtime and FaceTIMED the monitors while we ate.”

A source later told Us Weekly that their families’ “rooms were right next door to each other and they were taking turns being there.” The insider added that the children “were never alone and the use of the baby monitors was an extra precaution.”