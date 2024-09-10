TikTok star Caleb Graves has died at age 33 after running in the 2024 Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon.

Graves reportedly received medical assistance shortly after crossing the finish line of the Sunday, September 8, race at the Anaheim, California, theme park at 7 a.m. local time, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“The runner crossed the finish line. As soon as he did, one of the workers at the marathon noticed the gentleman was clutching his chest,” Anaheim Police Department public information officer Sergeant Matt Sutter said in a statement to EW. “They noticed he was going into cardiac arrest.”

Graves died around an hour after being transported to the Anaheim Global Medical Center. An exact cause of death has not been revealed.

Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good issued a statement about Graves’ tragic death, telling EW, “We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and our hearts are with Caleb’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Graves gained over 18,000 followers on his popular TikTok page, where he shared content about Disney parks and films. According to his website, Graves was “a writer, director, screenwriter and producer” who liked to “run travel and eat donuts.” Originally from Texas, Graves was a resident of Southern California. He also released his debut poetry book, love, and other love, on July 10.

Graves posted two TikTok videos about the Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon just days before his death.

“Disney Halloween Half Marathon Weekend is here! 🎃 Hit the runDisney race weekend expo this morning to grab my bib, shop a little merch, and get hype for the Sunday race!” he wrote alongside clips of himself at the pre-race event on Friday, September 6. “If you’re running this weekend, remember it will be HOT! Stay hydrated and listen to your body. Good luck to all the runners!”

One day before the race, he admitted that he was “worried” about the California heat in a Saturday, September 7, TikTok upload.

“I have, maybe, some susceptibility — I don’t know if it’s temporary or long-term — to heat because I was outside for, like, 20 minutes walking my dog, just walking around the block. It was hot, but I felt fine when I came in,” he told his followers. “And then, like, 10 minutes after I got back in, I just passed out, fell asleep, no control over my body. It was heat exhaustion, ’cause it’s only happened once to me before.”

He continued: “I really hope I get through the race tomorrow morning. The fact that it’s early will help me out because it’s not cute to just lose control of your body, just fall asleep like that.”

Fans flooded the comments of his recent post with their condolences.

“I’m heartbroken. You’ll be missed Caleb by so many. Until we meet again buddy 💔,” one TikTok user commented. Another added: “My heart hurts for his family 🙏 you will truly be missed Caleb, rest easy 🤍.”