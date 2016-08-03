Never stop singin’! Tim McGraw fell off the stage during a performance at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena in Nevada on Saturday, July 23 — but the show went on!

While singing “All I Want Is a Life” in a black T-shirt, cowboy hat and jeans, the 49-year-old singer shifted his weight while mingling with fans and fell sideways off the stage. Watch the Grammy winner’s on-stage mishap in the video above, obtained by Us Weekly!



For a brief moment, concertgoers could only see McGraw’s hand trying to hang onto the wall behind him while he impressively kept singing. McGraw then pulled himself back up onto the stage. Luckily, the singer, who is married to Faith Hill, wasn’t hurt.

The country crooner is just the latest superstar to take a tumble mid-show.

Justin Bieber has fallen down multiple times throughout his current Purpose World Tour, and as one Twitter user pointed out while discussing McGraw’s fall, Luke Bryan still holds the title for nastiest onstage spill.

The “Play It Again” singer accidentally leaped into the crowd after trying to catch a beer behind his back onstage during an August 2014 show in Indianapolis.

Watch Tim’s tumble above.

