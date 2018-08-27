Stitched up and smiling! Just hours after lacerating his face and injuring his knee in a BMX accident in Las Vegas, TJ Lavin seems to be in high spirits.

The 41-year-old BMX star and host of MTV’s The Challenge documented the scary saga on Monday, August 27, via his Instagram Stories. One video clip shows the accident itself, with Lavin shouting out after missing a jump at a dirt course.

Later, Lavin recounted the mishap from his hospital bed. “That sucked, man,” he said. “So I overshot the jump. The new jump that I’ve been working on all month, I finally hit it … and overshot it by a lot. Yeah … 41, still having fun.”

Fortunately, the Vegas native seems to have escaped major injury. “The CAT scan was negative, no brain problems,” he told his followers. “And the knee came back, no knee problems. So, just little stitches here and there. No worries. Keeping it real.”

In just a few hours, Lavin was discharged. “Just got out of the hospital,” he narrated as he got into the passenger seat of a car. “Stitched up, good to go.”

The reality star, who’s been married to Roxanne Siordia since 2012, has been critically injured before. In October 2010, he was hospitalized and put into a medically induced coma after crashing on a different dirt course in Las Vegas, ultimately staying in the hospital for more than a month.

A few months later, he nearly drowned while filming The Challenge, as he revealed in an interview in July.

The Challenge: Final Reckoning airs on MTV on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!