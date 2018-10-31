Today’s Savannah Guthrie ‘Was Disgusted’ by Megyn Kelly Blackface Remarks

Following Megyn Kelly’s “blackface” scandal, Today’s remaining show anchors — including Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb — were left reeling.

“Savannah was disgusted,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She feels Megyn has done significant damage to the viewers because so many were alienated.”

The controversy — which forced NBC to pull the plug on the often-abrasive host’s Megyn Kelly Today show October 26 — comes at the end of an already disastrous year at Today: Last November, Matt Lauer was fired over sexual misconduct allegations.

“Savannah wants Today to not be the news,” says the show insider. “She feels bad for Megyn for losing her job, but this is bigger than that.” And for Kotb, it’s all about the audience. “She’s saddened that anyone at home saw that moment on TV,” says the insider. “It was unacceptable.”

For more on how Today’s anchors are working to save the morning show, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!