Two toddlers survived for at least four days after a car accident that left their pregnant mother dead in Camden, Arkansas. They did not have access to food or water as temperatures soared into the ‘90s.

Police first responded to the accident after they received reports of a little boy wandering alone near a grocery store on Monday, August 20, according to local news station KARK. Shortly after sharing the boy’s photo on social media authorities learned he was 3-year-old Kylen Holliman. His mother, Lisa Holliman, was located in a deep ravine, 300 yards from where Kylen was discovered.

“It appeared that the female had been ejected from the vehicle,” read a press release obtained by Kansas.com. But her 1-year-old was found alive, strapped in his car seat with “no severe injuries” Detective Lt. Nathan Greeley of the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department told NBC News. Kylen walked away with minor cuts and scratches. Both brothers suffered from dehydration.

Kylen’s grandfather James Holliman said the child escaped through the sunroof. “Seeing his mother dead like she was, he tried to wake his mom up,” James revealed during an interview with KARK. He added that Lisa was 4 weeks along in a surprise pregnancy.

Greeley called the rescue nothing “short of a miracle” and believes the boys had a higher power watching over them. “The 3-year-old and 1-year-old being able to survive in the elements you know southern Arkansas with how hot it is, the humidity,” he told KATV. “It’s nothing short of a miracle, God’s blessing that these children were able to survive this accident.”

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

