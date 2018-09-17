Tom Arnold is taking action. The actor said he went to the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday, September 17, after getting into a fight with TV producer Mark Burnett at a pre-Emmys party hours earlier.

“Sitting in West LAPD filing charges against your best bud Apprentice Outtakes Mark Burnett who lost his mind, attacked & chocked [sic] me last nite at Katzenberg’s Night Before The Emmy’s Party,” Arnold, 59, tweeted to President Donald Trump on Monday morning. “Mark Burnett is scared:) #TrumpTapes.”

Sitting in West LAPD filing charges against your best bud Apprentice Outtakes Mark Burnett who lost his mind, attacted & chocked me last nite at Katzenberg’s Night Before The Emmy’s Party. Last fight I got into there was with Harvey Weinstein. Mark Burnett is scared:) #TrumpTapes — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

LAPD officer Norma Eisenman confirmed the news to Radar Online: “Tom Arnold is here filing a police report right now. That is all the information that we can give at this time.”

The Roseanne alum and the former Apprentice producer, 58, made headlines late Sunday, September 16, when they were involved in a physical altercation at a fundraiser for the Motion Picture Television Fund.

“Mark Burnett just went apes–t & choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt & missing gold chain,” Arnold tweeted.

An hour later, Burnett’s wife, actress Roma Downey, posted a photo of her bruised hand and wrote, “Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom?Please stop.”

Arnold’s lawyer, Marty Singer, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the incident occurred. He claimed Burnett “attacked” his client.

The two men have been at odds ahead of the Tuesday, September 18, premiere of Arnold’s new Viceland series, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes, which documents the comedian as he tries to track down tapes of the president, 72, making bigoted comments on the set of The Apprentice.

Trump has repeatedly denied that tapes exist of him using the N-word, the R-word and other derogatory terms.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!