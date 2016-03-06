‘DWTS’ Host Tom Bergeron’s Mom Dies Just Four Months After His Dad’s Passing

Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron took to Twitter on Saturday, March 5, to announce that his mom Catherine “Kay” Bergeron had died, just four months after his dad Raymond “Ray” Bergeron’s death.

Bergeron, 60, tweeted, “Four months apart. Together forever. #RIPMom,” with a touching photo of himself and his late parents.

The day before his mother died, Bergeron shared a pic on Twitter and wrote, "4 months ago my Mom lost the love of her life. Now we've gathered at her bedside. They never did like being apart."

In early October, the TV personality dedicated an episode of Dancing With the Stars to Ray, who died earlier that week at the age of 81.

“My dad loved this show,” he explained on October 12. “Never missed an episode, and I’d like to think somewhere that he didn’t miss this one.”

The longtime host of the hit reality dance competition took a week off from his DWTS gig to be with his father during his final days.

“He’s given me a lifetime of support,” Bergeron tweeted on October 4. “Time to return the favor.”

