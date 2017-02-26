How sweet it is! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on Sunday, February 26, with sweet messages and photos shared on their Instagram accounts.

“Love being your partner in the dance of life,” the 36-year-old supermodel wrote. “Happy anniversary my love! Te amo ❤ Amo ser sua parceira na dança da vida. Feliz aniversário de casamento meu amor! Te amo.”

The New England Patriots quarterback, 39, posted a black-and-white throwback photo from the couple’s 2009 nuptials, writing, “And you have kept me laughing ever since… Happy anniversary love of my life! Feliz aniversário! Te amo.”

The couple famously tied the knot in a small, private ceremony at the Santa Monica Catholic Church on February 26, 2009. They invited only immediate family members, including their parents and Brady’s son John, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“We planned [the wedding] in, like, 10 days, and it was perfect,” Brady told GQ at the time. “We went back to the house and I barbecued aged New York strips. We had champagne, a cake, some ice cream. It was a great night. I think you always have this idea that weddings need to be 200 people and you invite everybody, and I’m all for it if people want to do that, but I think there was really something special about just having our parents there.”

Five weeks later, Brady and Bündchen held a second wedding at their Costa Rican estate with approximately 40 members of their extended family. “The thing about it is, the day’s for you,” he told the magazine in 2009. “It’s nothing personal against anybody, but it’s not about them. It’s about what you and your wife need for that day.”

Since then, the pair have welcomed two children, son Benjamin, 7, and daughter Vivian, 4. Earlier this month, Brady led the Patriots to a historic victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI, earning his record-breaking fifth championship ring.

