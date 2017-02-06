We don’t blame her! Gisele Bündchen was certainly in the mood to celebrate after her quarterback husband Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to a historic comeback win in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at Houston's NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5.

The supermodel filmed herself going wild in the stands after the Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit in the third quarter to claim a 34–28 victory in one of the biggest Super Bowl stunners ever. Watch her amazing reaction in the video above!

At one point, the Brazilian beauty was so overcome with excitement, she even dropped her phone. The amazing win earned Brady a record-setting fifth Super Bowl ring.

When you're so excited about the #SuperBowl that you drop your phone ?? #SB51 pic.twitter.com/sZD5MLNK49 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 6, 2017

Earlier on Sunday, the 36-year-old got ready for the big game by sharing photos of herself and their 4-year-old daughter, Vivian, in matching "Brady’s Ladies Jerseys," on Instagram. “We are ready! Let’s go tombrady! let’s go Pats!!!” she wrote, captioning the snap of Vivian "Daddy's Little Girl."

We are ready! Let's go @tombrady !! Let's go Pats!!! ✨?✨?? A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl ✨❤️✨? A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:03am PST

In addition to having his wife as his No. 1 fan, Brady was cheered on by his mother, Galynn, who has been suffering from a serious undisclosed illness. Before the game, the star quarterback shared sweet snap of himself and his father, Tom Sr., kissing his mom on the cheek on the NRG field. "Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!" he captioned the shot, which showed the trio decked out in their Pats gear.

Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

Brady, 39, and Bündchen share Vivian and son Benjamin, 7. Brady also is dad of John, 9, with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan. A source told Us Weekly that the famous couple are doing “fantastic,” even before Sunday's amazing Super Bowl win. “Their favorite family activity is the trampoline,” the insider told Us. “The weather has made it hard recently, but they love to bounce on the trampoline as a family activity and it’s become Gisele’s favorite new workout by herself.”

