The family that bounces together, stays together. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are doing “fantastic,” a source told Us Weekly just ahead of the Sunday, February 5, Super Bowl game — and even have a new favorite family activity with the kids.

“Their favorite family activity is the trampoline,” the insider told Us. “The weather has made it hard recently, but they love to bounce on the trampoline as a family activity, and it’s become Gisele’s favorite new workout by herself. I’ve seen her bouncing on the trampoline by herself when the kids are at school a lot.”

Brady, 39, and Bündchen, 36, share kids Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4. (The New England Patriots quarterback is also dad of son John, 9, with ex Bridget Moynahan.) And the Boston-based parents are tag-teaming. While Brady has been busy gearing up for the New England Patriots’ showdown against the Atlanta Falcons, the supermodel has been looking after the kids.

“[Bündchen]’s still a very hands-on mother, picking her kids up from school every day and never missing any meeting that parents can be involved in,” the source said. “She is a very hands-on mom.”

Late last month, Brady revealed that Bündchen had gifted him with a “protection” necklace to wear during Sunday’s Super Bowl LI game as a way to keep him out of bodily harm’s way.

“She gave me this [necklace] for protection, and she’d be really happy that I’m wearing it because she doesn’t like anyone hitting me,” he told reporters during a press conference on Monday, January 30. “She always says, ‘Throw the ball really fast.’ So that’s what I try to do.”

Last year, the superstar couple’s relationship came under scrutiny after rumors of trouble in paradise. In an interview with Access Hollywood last May, however, the athlete candidly admitted that though they have their issues, they’re still a team at the end of the day.

“I'm blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in our life," the football star said at the time. "We found each other at the right time. We've been through a lot of ups and downs together, and in so many ways, that's kind of built our relationship so strong."

