Tom Brady may have retired from the NFL, but his QB skills are still up to pro standards.

Brady, 46, played a pickup football game on the beach while celebrating the 4th of July. “Pre White Party mini camp… getting our reps in and our body right 😂 let’s go,” Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin captioned an Instagram video showing Brady selecting his star-studded team.

“All types of skill levels over here,” Brady quipped as he walked on the sand.

The retired athlete was joined by NFL stars Damar Hamlin and C.J. Stroud, as well as musicians Quavo and Travis Scott. As the competition heated up, Brady dropped back to send Scott, 33, a long pass to secure a touchdown.

“Having TB on your team is cheating 😂,” one user wrote in the comments section, while another praised the “GOAT TB12” for his form.

A third fan wrote, “Catching a pass from Brady on the beach is epic.”

Brady played in the NFL for more than 20 years before officially announcing his retirement in February 2023. (The six-time Super Bowl champ, who ended his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, initially told fans in February 2022 that he was stepping away from pro football before returning to the league for one last season.)

After hanging up his cleats for good, Brady exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about his shifting priorities. “I think for me, how it looks going forward, I get to really think about and strategize and try to plan out to the best of my ability,” he said in June 2023. “[I’m really looking forward to] finding ways to go out there and challenge myself and try to do the best I could do with these different opportunities.”

Brady added that “being with my kids and family” was one of the most important items on his retirement bucket list. He shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan and coparents son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Earlier this year, Brady shared another update on how he’s adjusted to retirement, admitting that it’s “different” to not be involved in the NFL.

“I mean, nothing’s going to replace the thrill of running out on the field in front of 70,000 people doing something that I love to do with a great group of teammates,” he told Us in June, emphasizing that he enjoyed “every aspect” of his sports career. “I loved my teammates. I loved playing. I loved the communities that really embraced me and they gave so much to me in my life and they’ve made my life.”

While he’s no longer training to hit the football field, fitness has remained a top priority. “I’ve actually probably got a little more workout focused, try to dial in some things a little more specifically to what I need to eat and how I stay hydrated,” he explains. “And my rest. … I’m trying to keep up with my boys as best I can. Although my little girl is a pretty great athlete, too, so she’s got me out there working hard, too.”