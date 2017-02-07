GOAT off the field too! Following the Patriots dramatic Super Bowl win on Sunday, February 5, Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, arrived back in Boston on Monday afternoon, flying in with their family on the Under Armour private jet. But before heading home, the MVP showed his appreciation to a young baggage handler who had helped out with his luggage.

“Tom reached into his wallet and pulled out a wad of $20 bills,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “He handed it to the kid who had loaded up his car with luggage. The kid was totally in awe and you could see he was freaking out. Tom gave him the thumbs up sign before walking away."

That type of gesture is no surprise to friends of the couple, who say Brady and Bundchen are one of the most loving and kind couples they know.

“Tom and Gisele are inundated with people congratulating them right now, and they're taking the time to thank all of them individually with true excitement and appreciation,” the friend says. “They are such a beautiful couple, they never forget the people who have helped them get to where they are."

After Sunday night’s championship, Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to win the coveted title five times. As Us Weekly previously reported, his wife, Bundchen, was spotted filming herself going wild in the stands at Houston's NRG Stadium and even dropped her smartphone amid the excitement.

She also shared an adorable Instagram photo of the couple’s daughter, Vivian, 4, sitting by the field while wearing a "Brady's Little Ladies" jersey. Later in the day, she posted a picture of herself, Brady’s mother, Galynn Brady, and a group of gal pals in matching "Brady's Ladies" jerseys. She captioned the post, "We are ready! Let's go @tombrady !! Let's go Pats!!!"

