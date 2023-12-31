Tom Brady is sharing his highlight reel from 2023.

“Looking back on 2023 grateful for every moment,” Brady, 46, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 31. “Cherishing the highs, learning from the lows, and looking forward to what’s coming next.”

Brady posted a carousel of snaps, including sweet moments with his children: Jack, 16, Ben, 14, and Vivian, 11. (Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, while he shares his two younger children with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.)

“I’m blessed to have family and friends filled with so much love, joy, and compassion surrounding me,” he continued. “As you get older, you realize that this is really the only thing that matters, and I’ll never take these people for granted. Hug your kids, call your parents, tell your friends that you love them, and let’s all help make 2024 a kinder and happier year for everyone in our lives.”

The former New England Patriots quarterback concluded his post by jokingly revealing a low moment from the past year.

“PS: The only downside to 2023 was when I was about to unretire in May and my friends threw a surprise retirement party,” he wrote. “Kind of forced my hand.”

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Brady announced his plans to retire — for a second time — via an emotional Instagram video.

“I love my family. I love my teammates. I love my friends. I love my coaches. I love football. I love you all,” he captioned the post in February. “I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you.”

In the video post, Brady joked that he would “get to the point,” and thanked his fans, as well as his family, friends, teammates and competitors.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” he said. “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

In February 2022, Brady briefly retired from football but announced the following month that he was playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come,” he wrote via X (formerly Twitter) in March 2022. “But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”