Tom Hardy and Wife Charlotte Riley Welcome Their Second Child: Report

It’s a boy! Tom Hardy and his wife, Charlotte Riley, have welcomed their second child together, Daily Mail reports.

The Oscar nominee, 41, and the British actress, 37, who are said to be “over the moon” about the new addition to their family, reportedly named their newborn son Forrest, after Tom Hanks‘ character in the 1994 Academy Award-winning movie Forrest Gump.

Forrest marks baby No. 2 for the couple, who secretly tied the knot in the South of France in July 2014 after meeting on the set of a 2009 ITV adaptation of Wuthering Heights. The English pair also welcomed another child in October 2015 after Riley debuted her growing bump on the red carpet for Hardy’s film Legend the month before.

The Venom actor admitted to being sleep deprived in the months following the 2015 birth, as he began shooting a movie called Taboo three weeks later. Hardy said he’d wake up between 12 and 2 with the “little one,” then get up for work again at 4:30 or 5:30. “If anyone else did that to you, you’d have them up at the Hague for war crimes,” he told Esquire about his lack of rest due to his offspring.

The Dunkirk star also shares son Louis, 10, with his ex-girlfriend Rachael Speed, an assistant director whom he reportedly met on the set of 2005’s The Virgin Queen. He was also married to producer Sarah Ward from 1999 to 2004.

