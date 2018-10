Jefferson Airplane Founder Marty Balin Dies at 76 (RADAR Online)

Pregnant Carrie Underwood All Smiles as She Breaks Billboard Records (Star Magazine)

Pregnant Kenya Moore Hangs Out With Remy Ma (OK! Magazine)

Tom Hardy Fights a SWAT Team in New ‘Venom’ Clip (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!