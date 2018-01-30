Making good on his word! Two years after losing a bet to Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy has paid – well, inked, up.

The Revenant costars wagered a very permanent prize during Oscar season in 2016, which left the 40-year-old The Dark Knight Rises actor to get “Leo Knows All” tattooed on his bicep, Us Weekly has learned.

“Tom felt he was not going to get nominated for his role [in the Revenant] and Leo felt his performance was so good that, of course, he was going to get a nomination,” an insider explained to Us. “So they made a bet. If Leo was wrong, he would’ve gotten a tattoo. But, Leo turned out to be right.”

Though Hardy fell short of taking home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role of John Fitzgerald in the highly acclaimed film, he now has a constant reminder that his work was recognized with a nomination — and that Leo does, in-fact, know all. The award ultimately went to Mark Rylance for his role in Bridge of Spies.

DiCaprio, who took home his first-ever Oscar for his role of Hugh Glass in the drama/thriller, opened up about the nomination and his thoughts on the potential for winning in a January 2016 with ITV’s This Morning.

“I do know that it’s completely beyond my control at this point. It’s interesting, because that’s not why you do the work, you know?” DiCaprio, 43, said at the time. “You do the work because you love making movies and you want to look back and have a filmography that you’re proud of.”

The Revenant scored three Oscars in 2016 and grossed more than $183.6 million, according to IMDB.com.

