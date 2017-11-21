Tom Sizemore has broken his silence to deny claims that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl on a movie set, the Daily Mail reports.

“I never, nor would I ever, sexually touch a child. I have done many things I’m not proud of in this life. However, I did not do this,” he said in a statement to the Mail on Tuesday, November 21. “These allegations are completely untrue and unfounded and I will do everything in my power to clear my name.”

The Black Hawk Down actor, 55, said he finds the claims “disturbing” and “repulsive,” which compelled him to speak out.

His statement comes after The Hollywood Reporter posted a story on November 13, revealing the actor was sent home from the set of a 2003 movie after an 11-year-old girl, who had a small role in the film, alleged that he touched her genitals. A dozen cast and crew confirmed the incident to THR, saying that it took place towards the end of filming Born Killers during a photo shoot scene.

In the movie, the child was required to sit on Sizemore’s lap and the actor allegedly either rubbed his finger against the girl’s vagina or inserted it, THR reports. The film’s producers dismissed Sizemore from the set as soon as they heard the claim, and then reviewed the photographs from the shoot but found them inconclusive. The girl’s parents spoke to the police but didn’t file charges.

The actor — who has a history of drug use and served jail time for assaulting then-girlfriend, former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss — was subsequently dropped by his management firm and agency.

Sizemore, who was charged with methamphetamine possession in 2007 and later appeared on Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew, pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse in February this year. When asked to comment on the 2003 incident, his agent told THR, “Our position is ‘no comment.’”

