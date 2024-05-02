Tommy Dorfman is married!

The 13 Reasons Why alum, 31, revealed on Thursday, May 2, that she eloped with her partner, Elise, in the fall of 2023.

“I married my best friend and didn’t tell anyone except @hunterabrams who came and photographed us towards the end of last year,” Dorfman wrote in an Instagram post. “We bought our own dresses @doverstreetmarketnewyork where i used to work before acting, and it was perfect.”

Dorfman also detailed the duo’s romance in an essay for Vogue published on Thursday, sharing that they met in 2021 on the dating website Hinge and quickly fell in love.

Related: Celebrity Coming Out Stories: Raven-Symone, Dan Levy and More Take a look back at LGBT celebrities' emotional, inspiring coming out stories from over the years -- including Wentworth Miller, Ellen Page, Jodie Foster and more

“We got engaged two months into dating,” she wrote. “To our credit, we waited a full 12 months before moving in together, so you can’t say we U-Hauled.”

“That’s the thing about falling in love though; your responsibility barometer isn’t always where it should be,” Dorfman continued. “Love, for us, required that nauseating combination of naiveté, delusion and fate.”

In the Vogue essay, Dorfman recalled how she and Elise were in California when they decided to elope while “sitting perched above the shoreline in Malibu, Elise and I joked about same-day marriages.”

What started as a joke quickly became a serious commitment. After an Internet search, they discovered they could get married the same day in California and keep the marriage records confidential. Dorfman and Elise tied the knot just hours later and celebrated at a concert in the evening.

Related: Most Inspiring Transgender Celebrities: Elliot Page, Laverne Cox and More Breaking boundaries! Trans visibility is on the rise —thanks in part to transgender entertainers representing their community on screen, the radio and online. Elliot Page, who has portrayed Viktor Hargreeves on Umbrella Academy since its premiere in 2019, came out as transgender in December 2020. As the third season began filming following his transition, both […]

Dorfman previously announced in August 2022 that she was engaged to “the person I’m going to spend the rest of my life with” during an episode of Rachel Bilson‘s “Broad Ideas” podcast. She did not identify her partner at the time.

During the podcast, Dorfman also revealed that her partner helped give her estrogen shots.

“My fiancée, she knew how, so she did it for me the first time,” Dorfman shared. “Then she was out of town and we FaceTimed and she walked me through it.”

Dorfman previously married Peter Zurkuhlen in November 2016. In July 2021, they announced they were separated after Dorfman came out as transgender. Zurkuhlen filed for divorce in 2022.

In July 2021, Dorfman told Time that she had already been “privately identifying and living as a woman” for almost a year.

“I knew I was interested in women in a way that I hadn’t really been aware of since high school,” she said. “I had this unresolved, unexplored thing. I was like, ‘This is the year that I’m gonna go on some dates with girls and feel that out again, and not feel ashamed about it.'”