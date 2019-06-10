Leave it to Tina Fey and Jake Gyllenhaal to steal the show at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards! When the Southpaw actor and Saturday Night Live alum took the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 9, fans couldn’t contain their laughter.

“Good evening, we are here to present the first award of the night — Worst Actor in a Musical,” the Mean Girls actress, 49, joked as the pair took the stage. “I’m sorry, I read that wrong.”

Despite her jokes, Gyllenhaal, 38, wasn’t shook. “All kidding aside, my fiancée and I are here,” he said through the crowd’s laughter, “to present the award for Featured Actor in a Play.”

Fey then didn’t miss a beat when it came to equal rights between men and women. “Although, in 2019, I don’t know why an acting contest needs to be separated by gender,” she said as the audience erupted in applause. “There should just be two acting categories, humans and puppets. And I know Jake agrees with me.” She then joked that Tony nominee Bryan Cranston was operated by eight people.

While the award for Best Performance for an Actress in a Feature Play ultimately ended up going to Celia Keenan-Bolger for her role in To Kill a Mockingbird, the fun at the Tony’s didn’t end there.

James Corden hosted the live star-studded show on Sunday night that also saw Jeff Daniels, Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Laurie Metcalf and Ruth Wilson and others up for awards at the prestigious show.

Performers during the show include the casts of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, The Cher Show, Choir Boy, Hadestown, Oklahoma!, The Prom, Tootsie and Kiss Me, Kate.

Taking the stage to present were famous faces including Darren Criss, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Platt, Andrew Rannells, Sutton Foster, Regina King, Laura Linney, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter and Michael Shannon.

