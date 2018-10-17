As Top Chef fans fell in love with Fatima Ali during season 15, the chef fought a tough offscreen battle with Ewig’s sarcoma. Her doctors initially believed she’d won her fight, but by August, “we found the cancer was back and spreading,” Ali, who has just a year to live, says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Nothing can prepare you for a grim prognosis four weeks after you turn 29.” For more on how she plans on spending the time she has left, check out the video above.

