Top-Rated Eye Care Products to Revive Tired Eyes in 2024: Best Picks for Brightening & Refreshing

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With age comes wisdom and privilege… but also gray hairs, wrinkles, and tired eyes. Over the years, our eyes begin to droop and lose their youthful twinkle. Whether you’re experiencing dark circles and puffiness or fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, or a lack of volume, you’re not alone. A natural loss in elasticity that typically begins to manifest in your 40’s is largely to blame, but there’s good news.

You don’t have to pay for expensive, invasive surgeries and other procedures to turn back the hands of time. There are a number of refreshing eye creams, eye serums and eye gels that can help get results without the knife or the needle, but they’re not all created equal. The skincare market is notorious for hawking expensive serums, creams, and gels that promise the world but fall far short in delivery.

In fact, there are so many products today promising to help naturally reverse or stop the course of aging eyes. I decided to put together a list to weed out the wannabes and shine a spotlight on the stuff that really works. Make sure you read until the end to take advantage of my comprehensive buyer’s guide and frequently asked questions to equip yourself with the knowledge to revive your tired eyes.

Table of Contents

Best Overall – Upneeq Best Anti-Aging Eye Cream – CLEARSTEM BRIGHTEYES Eye Gel Best for Dark Circles – AnnieMak Renew Eye Cream Best Brightening Bundle – Foreo Bright Eye Lifesaver Buyer’s Guide: How to Choose the Best Eye Care Products for Your Needs FAQs: Your Questions Answered About Eye Care Products

Best Overall Product for Tired Eyes: Upneeq

Upneeq is the ultimate solution for instantly revitalizing tired eyes, offering an unmatched lift with quick and noticeable results.

Pros:

Instantly lifts droopy eyelids

Easy-to-use eye drop formula

Provides quick, noticeable results

Safe for daily use

Cons:

Requires a prescription

Effects are temporary

Can cause temporary redness or irritation in some users

Pricey compared to over-the-counter alternatives

Upneeq stands out as my favorite overall product for tired eyes for a few key reasons. Primarily, it’s capable of providing immediate results in terms of lifting droopy eyes. If you suffer from ptosis, this is a huge confidence-builder. Since it’s safe for everyday use, incorporating this product as part of your beauty regimen can provide the boost you need to look rejuvenated. My favorite part is that the lifting effect lasts six to eight hours, long enough to reasonably sustain a typical work day.

The downside is that the lifting effect provided by Upneeq is temporary. The formula relies on an ingredient called oxymetazoline hydrochloride to do the trick, and it works by helping stimulate blood flow to the muscles around the eyes, restoring their strength and ability to help hold up the lids. The formula unquestionably works, with Upneeq’s clinical trials revealing 87% of patients overall seeing some type of results, with 74% reporting at least a 50% improvement in as little as two weeks of daily use. I highly recommend giving this product a try if you:

Have a condition that causes your eyelids to sag or droop

Are able to incorporate daily use into your morning routine

Are willing to see an eye doctor for a prescription

It’s an unfortunate truth that droopy eyes will simply be a part of most people’s lives at some point, especially as we age.. But if you know what’s coming your way, you can better prepare to meet and even mitigate the situation.

Active Ingredients:

Oxymetazoline hydrochloride

Key Benefits:

Instantly lifts and brightens droopy eyelids

Provides a wide-eyed, refreshed look

Easy application with fast results

Best Anti-Aging Eye Cream: CLEARSTEM BRIGHTEYES Eye Gel

CLEARSTEM BRIGHTEYES Eye Gel is the go-to choice for combating signs of aging while keeping acne-prone skin clear and refreshed.

Pros:

Non-comedogenic and suitable for acne-prone skin

Lightweight gel texture absorbs quickly

Packed with anti-aging ingredients

Hydrates and reduces fine lines

Cons:

Gel formula may not provide enough moisture for very dry skin

High price point

Requires consistent use for noticeable results

Although aging is a beautiful and natural process we all go through, you can age more gracefully when you consistently use a product like CLEARSTEM BRIGHTEYES Eye Gel with its clever formula containing hyaluronic acid, green tea extract, and vitamin C. These three powerhouse ingredients work together to hydrate, brighten, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. It’s a great addition to your morning routine with its light, non-greasy formula and is safe to use on sensitive skin. Customers rave about its ability to:

Address multiple concerns including wrinkle control, acne prevention, reduction in hyperpigmentation, and puffiness

Keep mature skin looking bright and hydrated

Be used with ease

Keep you on budget while still providing positive results

BRIGHTEYES utilizes a number of all-natural formulas to combat the signs of aging, including the cooling, anti-inflammatory effects of aloe vera, the gently revitalizing lift of green tea, and the nutritional powerhouse that is mango. Throw in vitamin A and vitamin C infusion, and you get an overall boost and glow.

Plus, the stuff is chock-full of peptides, which are amino acids that help stimulate the creation of collagen and elastin, two key ingredients for keeping skin looking youthful, firm, and plump. Argan stem cells are also in play to target the thin skin of the under-eye area. If you’re starting to see the creeping signs of crow’s feet, puffy eyes, or dark circles coming for you, this product is the perfect way to call a time-out.

Active Ingredients:

Hyaluronic acid

Green tea extract

Vitamin C

Key Benefits:

Reduces fine lines and wrinkles

Hydrates without clogging pores

Soothes and refreshes tired eyes

Brightens the under-eye area

Best for Dark Circles: AnnieMak Renew Eye Cream

AnnieMak Renew Eye Cream is specially formulated to banish dark circles, offering deep hydration and visible improvement in skin tone.

Pros:

Rich formula specifically formulated for eye care and dark circles

Contains potent natural ingredients

Nourishes and hydrates delicate under-eye skin

Suitable for all skin types

Cons:

Rich texture may feel heavy for those with oily skin

Results may vary depending on the severity of dark circles

Higher price range

Dark undereye circles don’t only manifest when you’re low on sleep. Genetics, aging, allergies, dehydration, sun exposure, iron deficiencies, and lifestyle choices all play a part in contributing to this common issue. If this is hitting home for you, I’d recommend taking AnnieMak Renew Eye Cream for a spin. Its combination of aloe vera, cucumber extract, and peptides take action hydrating, soothing, and brightening dark, dull skin.

Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer recently detailed his top tricks to combat dark circles in an interview with my colleague, Carly Sloane. Just some of his clients include Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez, and Kim Kardashian, which speaks for itself on his credibility! On the point of using a nighttime cream like this, he said, “Nighttime routines are significant and can be seen as more important than daytime routines in some cases. During sleep hours, the body uses the active ingredients available in skincare products to rebuild damaged cell function.”

Customers rave about the all-natural ingredients, but others were equally impressed with the scientific tests conducted on the product by a third-party lab to ensure its safety and quality. If you struggle with deep, dark undereye circles, this heavy-duty formula has what you need to combat the issue and improve your overall skin tone and texture.

Active Ingredients:

Organic aloe vera

Cucumber extract

Peptides

Key Benefits:

Reduces the appearance of dark circles

Hydrates and nourishes delicate skin

Brightens and evens skin tone

Supports skin elasticity

Best Eye Brightening Bundle: Foreo Bright Eye Lifesaver

Foreo Bright Eye Lifesaver is the ultimate brightening bundle, combining innovative technology with effective skincare for a refreshed, radiant look.

Pros:

Combines skincare with advanced technology

Offers a comprehensive approach to brighten under-eye area

Reduces puffiness and dark circles

Portable and easy to use

Cons:

Higher cost due to the inclusion of a device

Requires consistent use for best results

Not suitable for those who prefer a minimalist skincare routine

While I definitely recommend AnnieMak Renew Eye Cream if dark circles are your primary concern, if you’re looking for a more comprehensive product that generally brightens while also addressing issues like puffiness and discoloration, the Foreo Bright Eye Lifesaver bundle incorporates the use of proprietary technology rich in niacinamide and caffeine.

More than just an eye serum, this is an entire skincare routine in a box, utilizing two specially-designed devices to help eyes battle back aging and get back their brightness:

Overall facial cleansing achieved through a device called the UFO mini, which sends out pulses as it is rubbed on the face to help exfoliate and stimulate blood flow.

Acupressure simulation and massage techniques are applied using the Iris 2, which promotes lymphatic drainage, stimulates muscles, and lays the groundwork for healthy, new skin cells to develop.

Customers were grateful for this professional kit, allowing them to get to the root of the droopy eye problem with the help of targeted technology. Plus, the tools come with a detailed manual, charger, and other helpful items. All together, the concept takes eye care into the next century.

Active Ingredients:

Niacinamide (in serum)

Caffeine (in serum)

Key Benefits:

Brighten under-eye area

Reduces puffiness and dark circles

Combines skincare with advanced beauty technology

Enhances absorption of active ingredients

Buyer’s Guide: How to Choose the Best Eye Care Products for Your Needs

The good news and the bad news about the best eye products for tired eyes is that there are hundreds of products on the market. So, yes, you have plenty of options from which to choose, but it can be incredibly difficult to make a final decision on the one you’re going to stick with. That’s why it’s so important to know exactly what your skin needs to succeed.

Sure, you probably have a main goal in mind whether it be to lighten dark circles or reduce fine lines and wrinkles. However, do you know your skin type? Do you prefer a morning or evening application? Do you have sensitivities to certain ingredients? All of these factors and more should be considered as you browse the best eye products for tired eyes.

I’ve created this comprehensive buyer’s guide to arm you with the knowledge necessary to make an informed decision. After all, you’re investing in a product you will be using consistently for an extended period, and I want you to be able to create a sustainable skincare routine just like the celebs. so it’s important you get it right the first time. WIthout further adieu, let’s dive in.

Identify Your Main Goal

Oftentimes, people seeking out refreshing eye creams have a main goal in mind. If you simply want a generalized eye cream for overall skin health, look for a hydrating product with a gentle formula and SPF for sun protection. Advantageous ingredients that will help keep your skin feeling fresh and youthful include hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and vitamin E. With that being said, let’s take a look at some common concerns you may be facing.

Droopy Eyelids: Droopy eyelids add years to your appearance. The key is to focus on firmness, lift, and elasticity. Key ingredients that will help include peptides, retinol, caffeine, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C. I’d recommend starting with Upneeq . Be ready to use for at least six months to start seeing results, especially for deeply-rooted wrinkles.

Droopy eyelids add years to your appearance. The key is to focus on firmness, lift, and elasticity. Key ingredients that will help include peptides, retinol, caffeine, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C. I’d recommend starting with . Be ready to use for at least six months to start seeing results, especially for deeply-rooted wrinkles. Dark Circles: Look for a product that includes brightening agents like vitamin C, niacinamide, and caffeine. The Foreo Bright Eye Lifesaver is my top recommendation.

Look for a product that includes brightening agents like vitamin C, niacinamide, and caffeine. The is my top recommendation. Lines and Wrinkles: Collagen production is the name of the game when it comes to fighting off the telltale signs of aging. Check out CLEARSTEM BRIGHTEYES Eye Gel .

Collagen production is the name of the game when it comes to fighting off the telltale signs of aging. Check out . Dullness and/or Puffiness: Another excellent contender for the Foreo Bright Eye Lifesaver, dull, puffy skin comes back to life with key ingredients like niacinamide and caffeine.

If you’re thinking more along preventative lines to relieve tired eyes, antioxidants are a great ingredient to start scanning for. Including additives like vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid, this category of compounds helps combat free radicals like sunlight or other stressors.

Essentially, antioxidants help escort these no-good substances out of the body before they can wreak havoc. You can also invest in some blue light glasses for when you’re working long hours staring at your computer screen. These help by filtering the blue light exposure from your digital devices, saving yourself from eye fatigue, also known as digital eye strain, and hopefully reducing headaches in the process.

Consider Your Skin Type

There’s no such thing as a “one size fits all” eye cream. We are each unique as the skin we’re in, and considering your type is of high importance as you browse skincare products. Let’s take a look at the most common skin types and my tips for each

Oily Skin: Water-based formulas including mattifying ingredients like silica or clay

Water-based formulas including mattifying ingredients like silica or clay Dry Skin: Rich creams including hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and peptides to add moisture and promote elasticity

Rich creams including hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and peptides to add moisture and promote elasticity Combination Skin: Non-greasy formulas containing multifunctional ingredients like niacinamide, peptides, and retinol

Non-greasy formulas containing multifunctional ingredients like niacinamide, peptides, and retinol Sensitive Skin: Light, non-comedogenic creams with soothing ingredients like green tea extract with minimal additives, fragrances, and parabens

Translating the Ingredients Label

Don’t get scared off just yet. We’re not going to embark on a degree in chemistry, but we are going to take a moment to break down the key ingredients you’re going to encounter during your quest to find the best products for tired eyes. Simply being able to associate a key ingredient with its primary function in skincare can make all the difference in pinpointing the best product for you.

Hyaluronic Acid: When it comes to plumping and hydrating, hyaluronic acid has you covered. This serves a primary function when fighting off fine lines and wrinkles.

When it comes to plumping and hydrating, hyaluronic acid has you covered. This serves a primary function when fighting off fine lines and wrinkles. Peptides: When collagen production slows, the skin can begin to sag and develop wrinkles. Peptides boost natural production of collagen.

When collagen production slows, the skin can begin to sag and develop wrinkles. Peptides boost natural production of collagen. Niacinamide, Vitamin C, and Caffeine: These three powerhouse ingredients are famous for their brightening effects. If you struggle with hyperpigmentation, puffiness, or dark undereye circles, be on the lookout for any combination of the three.

These three powerhouse ingredients are famous for their brightening effects. If you struggle with hyperpigmentation, puffiness, or dark undereye circles, be on the lookout for any combination of the three. Oxymetazoline Hydrochloride: If drooping eyelids are a concern, this ingredient is known to lift them quickly.

Lifestyle and Product Application

You have to make sure your eyecare product will fit in with your daily routine. For example, are you the type who hits snooze until it’s time to rush out the door? In your case, a daytime application product would not be ideal. Let’s take a look at some common circumstances to get you thinking about how your next eye cream will fit in with your lifestyle.

On-the-Go: Are you constantly moving from one task to the next with little free time throughout the day? For a product capable of offering a quick fix in a pinch, Upneeq offers instant results that can keep you looking alert and rejuvenated in an instant.

Are you constantly moving from one task to the next with little free time throughout the day? For a product capable of offering a quick fix in a pinch, offers instant results that can keep you looking alert and rejuvenated in an instant. Environmental Considerations: Spend a lot of time outdoors? Finding a product with SPF offers protection from further damage and is good to keep in mind. If you spend more time indoors or in dry air, adding a hydration component will keep the skin from drying out and aging prematurely. Think of how hard it would be to turn a raisin back into a grape.

Spend a lot of time outdoors? Finding a product with SPF offers protection from further damage and is good to keep in mind. If you spend more time indoors or in dry air, adding a hydration component will keep the skin from drying out and aging prematurely. Think of how hard it would be to turn a raisin back into a grape. Early Birds: Does it take your eyes a little bit of time to wake up? Find a product that includes caffeine and/or ginseng for a quick boost.

Does it take your eyes a little bit of time to wake up? Find a product that includes caffeine and/or ginseng for a quick boost. Night Owls: Use of products with more aggressive ingredients to fight deep lines and wrinkles are most effective when applied at night. This allows them to get to work restoring when the body is in REM sleep .

Use of products with more aggressive ingredients to fight deep lines and wrinkles are most effective when applied at night. This allows them to get to work . Comprehensive Care: Got all the time available to invest in your skincare regimen? I’d encourage you to try out Foreo Bright Eye Lifesaver . This holistic approach comes in a complete bundle that includes proprietary technology for maximum impact. You can even pair it with serum to enhance results.

Got all the time available to invest in your skincare regimen? I’d encourage you to try out . This holistic approach comes in a complete bundle that includes proprietary technology for maximum impact. You can even pair it with serum to enhance results. Application and Formulation Type: There are different formulations that you probably won’t think much about until you’ve already made a purchase and realize it’s not a good fit. Creams- Can be applied with fingertips and massaged into skin, which can stimulate circulation and reduce puffiness; versatile and can usually be used day or night Gels- Fast-absorbing and excellent for daytime use under makeup; compatible with combination skin Serums- Typically more concentrated to fight more severe skin concerns Droppers- Offers precise application of more heavily-concentrated key ingredients Rollerblades- Great for the busy lifestyle and can add a cooling effect for a quick-fix for morning puffiness

There are different formulations that you probably won’t think much about until you’ve already made a purchase and realize it’s not a good fit.

Budget Considerations

The products listed in this roundup are on the higher end of the price point spectrum, and there are a few reasons why I didn’t include any low-budget items. If less expensive products are what you’re in the market for, make sure you check out my top 13 favorite eye creams of 2024. Not quite sure what budget is right for your needs? Let’s break down the three main tiers:

Budget Eye Creams ($10-$30): I typically recommend budget products to those starting their skincare journey in their 20’s and 30’s. Since the formulas are typically less concentrated, younger users have the advantage of more time to see results. Just make sure you scan the ingredients list to make sure they’re not packed with fillers and additives that just take up space.

I typically recommend budget products to those starting their skincare journey in their 20’s and 30’s. Since the formulas are typically less concentrated, younger users have the advantage of more time to see results. Just make sure you scan the ingredients list to make sure they’re not packed with fillers and additives that just take up space. Mid-Range ($30-$75): This range is typically a good starting point for the average person. While the ingredients are designed to combat common issues like anti-aging and brightening, they can do so without breaking the bank. AnnieMak Renew Eye Cream from today’s list fall in this range.

This range is typically a good starting point for the average person. While the ingredients are designed to combat common issues like anti-aging and brightening, they can do so without breaking the bank. from today’s list fall in this range. Luxury ($75 and up): High-end products like Upneeq and Foreo Bright Eye Lifesaver feature advanced formulations with premium, concentrated ingredients and sometimes even special technology. Whether you’re willing to invest in maximum results, dealing with deeply-rooted issues, or have mature skin, it can be well worth the added investment to spend a little more.

Take Advantage of Customer Reviews

There’s a lot to be learned from others. Customer reviews can tell you quickly whether a new eye cream is likely to revive tired eyes or just waste your valuable time and hard-earned money. You can find hundreds of real comments on popular sites like Amazon. Sometimes, they even provide a checkmark to verify if a customer is real. Furthermore, trusted sites like Us Weekly provide well-researched product reviews and roundups like you’ve enjoyed here today as a source of credible information during your shopping journey.

FAQs: Your Questions Answered About Eye Care Products

How do I use eye creams and serums?

After cleansing and possibly spritzing a toner, start with the lightest weight products you have and move on to the heaviest. (Lighter products will not be able to penetrate through the heavier stuff!). Generally, serums are considered lighter, so you’ll want to apply these products first. Apply under the eyes by lightly tapping the serum into your skin. There’s no need to massage these formulas more deeply, as that will impact their absorption rate.

If you’re using an eye cream, this will go on after applying your serum. Dab about two pea-sized dots worth of product using your ring finger for eye cream application, as it tends to be the weakest and least able to cause damage.

Can I use multiple eye care products at the same time?

Yes, layering your eye care products can be effective when done right. As a general rule of thumb, apply from the lightest to heaviest formulation with serums and gels being applied before heavier creams. Make sure one product dries before applying the next, and always follow the directions for best results.

How long does it take to see results with a new eye care product?

Good things come with patience and consistency. Especially if you’re fighting deep lines and wrinkles or dark discoloration, you want to give a new product at least three months before expecting significant results. While products like Upneeq provide an immediate, noticeable effect, these quick fixes are often temporary and require reapplication throughout the day.

What causes droopy eyes?

When not caused by ptosis, most cases of droopy eye result from aging. As the body gets older, the delicate tissues and muscles under and around the eyes begin to break down, with fat stores shifting into place instead to hold up the weight. Unfortunately, these fatty stores aren’t as adept at the task and can cause the eyes to look droopy, puffy, or darker than they previously have been.

Are the products on this list safe for sensitive skin?

The products suggested today are all safe for sensitive skin with no significant complaints about irritation. If your skin is highly sensitive, it’s best to patch test before applying to the more delicate eye skin or consult with your dermatologist before buying.

What differentiates a brightening eye cream from others?

The formulation of brightening eye care products targets dullness and hyperpigmentation. When you see a brightening claim on the label, the ingredients list will almost certainly contain a combination of niacinamide, vitamin C, and/or caffeine. These ingredients go to work improving circulation and reducing puffiness for a lighter, brighter, more consistent tone.

Does Upneeq work?

In a word, yes. Upneeq has the unique designation of FDA-approved status for the treatment of symptoms related to ptosis in adults. But in order to receive this vaunted designation, the company had to prove that their product was not only safe but also effective.

It’s very possible to help alleviate droopy eyes and reverse the course of aging through the help of carefully formulated eye gels, eye creams, eye serums, and other products. A consistent and through skincare routine, exercise routine, and diet can further help keep the signs of aging at bay.