Oh, Christmas treat! What’s better than an easy holiday dessert? How about a topless baker showing you how to make it? Topless Baker Matt Adlard stopped by Us Weekly while working with Match to show Us how to make an easy Christmas tree treat.

Bonus: You don’t even need to know how to bake! Watch the video to see how it’s done.

Crispy Rice Trees

What You’ll Need

Green crispy rice treats

Red and white striped paper straws, cut in half

White icing, in piping bag with thin piping tip

Yellow chocolate coated candies

Red and green chocolate coated candies

How-To

Make crispy rice treats according to package instructions. Add a few drops of green food coloring before you roll the treats out. Roll the treats out into a rectangle and allow to cool. Once cooled, cut the treats into tree-like triangles. Cut a red and white striped paper straw in half, and insert straws into the base of the triangle. You can also use a thin pretzel stick or mini candy cane for the tree trunk. Pipe white icing in a zigzag pattern across triangles. Add a yellow chocolate-coated candy at top for the star, and red and green candies or sprinkles on top of the white icing for the the lights and ornaments.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!