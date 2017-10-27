Baking and biceps? We’re in! Matt Adlard, better known on his YouTube channel as the “Topless Baker” stopped by Us Weekly’s New York City headquarters to teach us how to make two deliciously easy Halloween treats. Watch the video to see how it’s done!

He doesn’t only make dessert, but he can cook his date a dinner, too. The chef, 26, is currently touring the United States with Match to teach singles simple, yet delicious recipes to impress a date.

To make his easy Halloween treats, watch the video above and see the full how-to below!

Witches Hat

Ingredients

Round Fudge Striped Cookies

Chocolate Kisses

Orange Icing

Directions

Place cookie, striped side down, on your serving tray. Dip the bottom of your chocolate kiss in a bowl of orange icing, twirling it to cover entire bottom of kiss. Place kiss in center of cookie.

Dracula Teeth

Ingredients

Large Chocolate Chip Cookies

Mini Marshmallows (‘teeth’)

Slivered Almonds or Pine Nuts (‘fangs’)

Red Gel Icing (the ‘blood’)

Directions

Slice chocolate chip cookie in half. Line inside of cookie edges with red gel icing. Line one cookie side with with mini marshmallows, on top of the red icing. Place second half of cookie on top. Then, add two slivered almonds on either side of the center mini marshmallows.

