Living a fairy tale! Tori Kelly opened up about her life as a married lady exclusively to Us Weekly, just four months after tying the knot with husband André Murillo.

“Marriage is amazing,” the 25-year-old “Paper Hearts” songstress gushed to Us at the Mickey’s 90th Celebration event in Los Angeles. “It’s so special to have your best friend [as a] partner and get to do life together.”

Kelly — who wed the 28-year-old basketball player in May — added, “It’s really amazing, we’re having fun.”

As for one of their favorite date spots, the California native dished: “We were literally at Disneyland the other day just walking around. We don’t even necessarily go on rides all the time. We’ll just get food just because it’s happy. It’s the happiest place on Earth.”

Kelly shared the joyous news of her nuptials to Murillo in a sweet social media post in late May, shortly after the two said “I Do!”

Alongside an Instagram pic of the duo embracing in a kiss on their special day, she added the poem: “‘To be loved but not known is comforting but superficial. To be known & not loved is our greatest fear. But to be fully known & truly loved is, well, a lot like being loved by God.’ — Tim Keller”

The newlyweds — who began dating in 2016 and made their relationship official with an engagement in 2017 — often document their sweet moments together on social media.

The Billboard award winner shared a heartfelt message alongside an Instagram photo of herself hugging Murillo on September 2.

“I’ve never learned so much about myself, & at the same time, never realized how much i have yet to learn,” Kelly captioned the sweet snap. “But whether we’re on the highest mountaintop or in the deepest valley, i’m so glad i get to do life with you & figure it out together. 🖤here’s to a new adventure every day”

With reporting by Nicholas White

