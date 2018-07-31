Tori Roloff was having one of those days where everything seemed to go wrong. Rather than keep it to herself, the Little People, Big World star opened up about the reality of motherhood in a very honest — and graphic — Instagram post.

“This is for all those mamas out there that sometime feel like they are sinking,” the 27-year-old began on Monday, July 30. “That’s been me this week. But today in particular. Here’s hoping this brings you a good laugh.”

The TLC personality began by explaining that her husband, Zach Roloff, woke up feeling ill with a headache. While Zach, 28, stayed in bed, Tori and their 14-month-old son Jackson played with friends at a swimming pool. “I came home to Zach still being sick so I tried to play hard ball and get him up and moving — bad idea,” Tori wrote. Zach ended up throwing up on the front porch, which Tori was tasked with cleaning. Little did she know it was about to get even worse.

“I came back inside to relax but heard Jackson awake in his crib,” Tori revealed in her post. When she opened the door, she “noticed something” on the toddler’s face. “As I moved closer the smell overcame me. I noticed brown spread all over his sheets and crib — and oh ya — that’s poop . . . IN HIS HAIR!!!!” And Tori couldn’t just just race Jackson to the bathtub. “We don’t currently have any hot water in our house so I had to drive to another house to bathe him,” she explained. “So ya. That’s my day. If you were having a rough day I hope this helps.”

Tori signed off with a message for other first time parents. “Never. Ever. Under any circumstances. Put your child to bed in just a diaper,” she warned “Just don’t do it.”

Just days earlier, on July 25, Tori and Zach celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary. “I have loved watching you become a dad and it’s made me fall more in love with you,” Tori wrote in a instagram tribute. “Marriage isn’t always the easiest thing to do but I’m thankful I have the best partner in life to navigate it and make it stronger every day.”

