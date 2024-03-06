Tori Spelling is reliving a joyous moment she shared with Shannen Doherty.

Spelling, 50, posted a throwback photo via Instagram on Tuesday, March 5, of her with her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar partying in Hollywood in the ‘90s.

“Very few people can make me laugh 😂 this hard…,” she captioned the pic. “@theshando you have always been one to do so. Full tilt. Laugh as if no one is watching. But, ironically everyone is. So what. Let’s proceed. #90s #throwbacktuesday.”

The photo was taken at the famed Roxbury nightclub on Sunset Blvd. where the show’s cast members often gathered. The classic pic ignited numerous comments from excited followers.

“Tori giving us another iconic pic! I need you to get on Shannen’s podcast pronto to talk about this iconic night! @theshando,” one person wrote.

Another commented. “Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty at the Roxbury…. Has ever a picture so purely encapsulated the 90’s!?!”

Spelling starred as Donna Martin during all ten seasons of 90210 from 1990 to 2000. Doherty, 52, portrayed Brenda Walsh during the series’ first four seasons from 1990 to 1994. The iconic show revolved around her character and her twin brother, Brandon Walsh, played by Jason Priestley, as their family moved from Minneapolis to Beverly Hills.

The series was executive-produced by Tori’s father, Aaron Spelling. Tori was so impressed with Doherty’s performance in the 1988 film Heathers that she convinced her dad to hire her friend.

Doherty, however, was fired from 90210 in 1994 amid rumors of tension on set between costars. During an episode of her “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty” podcast in January, she revealed the real reason she left the show.

Doherty explained that she was in a “really horrible marriage” at the time, and there were “things that were transpiring in that marriage that made it really hard for [her] to consistently be on time for work.” (Doherty wed Ashley Hamilton in October 1993 but the pair filed for divorce less than a year later.)

She acknowledged that it “became a very big problem” for her costars because they would have to wait for her and would end up working longer hours.

“It wasn’t anybody’s responsibility but mine, but I certainly wish that I had been sort of sat down and sort of looked at and said, ‘Listen, the end result is going to be this, you are going to get fired because none of us are willing to put up with it anymore,’” she said of the show’s producers. “‘And I understand that you have an issue in your personal life, but that also can’t bleed into work, you also have to get your s–t together.’”