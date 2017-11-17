A sweet birthday shout-out! Tori Spelling took a moment to gush over husband Dean McDermott in an adoring Instagram post on Thursday, November 17.

The Stori Telling author, 44, posted a photo of the Chopped Canada host, 51, holding their youngest child and captioned the photo: “Happy birthday to the ❤ of my life @imdeanmcdermott My beautiful boy you have shown me love and given me strength. When our hearts are connected I know anything is possible. And, together we have created the most amazing little souls 5 times over. Can’t wait to grow old young with you. #mywholeheartformywholelife #soulmate #loveconquersall❤”

Her followers chimed in with gushing notes: “That is beautiful. You guys keep it going and try to keep it real. My husband and I have been married 36 years. 3 kids and 5 grandkids. Love is a beautiful thing! Have a great day, Dean!” Another added, “Happy birthday Dean. u guys are an inspiration for love. it’s not always easy but u guys made it work. hard work I’m sure. nice to see.! And u look more beautiful than ever.”

As previously reported, the couple, who tied the knot in 2006, have been actively working on their marriage following McDermott’s cheating scandal in December 2013. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed at the time, the actor had a two-day affair with a woman named Emily Goodhand. Spelling and McDermott’s fight to restore their union was documented on the Lifetime docuseries True Tori.

Spelling opened up to Us Weekly about her marriage earlier this year. “Communication has been our key,” she told Us. “We had both taken the ease of our relationship for granted. We both realize now that relationships and marriage take work. You get out of it what you put into it. We love each other so much though. We are willing to put in that work.”

Spelling and McDermott share five children – Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and 7-month-old Beau.

