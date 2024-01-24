Your account
Tori Spelling Recalls Luke Perry Talking About His Romance With Madonna on ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Set

By
Tori Spelling Recalls Luke Perry Telling Her About His Romance With Madonna on Set of ‘Beverly Hills 90210’
Tori Spelling, Luke Perry, and Madonna. Getty Images (3)

Tori Spelling is still reeling from the time the late Luke Perry revealed to her he was dating Madonna.

“I will never forget him pulling me into his dressing room and telling me,” Spelling, 50, said on the Monday, January 22, episode of her “90210MG” podcast. “I felt so confided in. ‘Oh, my god, he’s telling me about Madonna.’”

Not only did Perry tell Spelling about his romance, he also shared a message that Madonna had left for him while the group was on the Beverly Hills, 90210 set. (Perry and Spelling starred on the series from 1990 to 2000.)

“Remember how we used to have answering machines? He played me a message from her,” Spelling revealed. “I was like, ‘You’re the coolest person in the whole world. One, cause you’re Luke Perry, and two, because Madonna wants you.’”

Cohost Jennie Garth was surprised not just by Perry’s candidness to Spelling but also by the fact that their costar dated the Grammy winner.

“Did I know that?” Garth, 51, asked Spelling to which she jokingly quipped, “Jen, we kept these things from you because [that’s something] you would want to hear.”

Garth laughed and agreed that sounded plausible. Spelling shared that Perry’s romance with Madonna was “short-lived.”

Madonna and Perry briefly dated in the ‘90s. In 1991, the actor presented the pop star with the Award of Courage on behalf of the American Foundation for AIDS Research. The following year, it was reported that the pair had become an item.

Following their split, both Madonna and Perry moved on. After their breakup, Madonna dated Dennis Rodman and Carlos Leon with whom she shares daughter Lourdes Leon. After her breakup with Carlos, Madonna was married to Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008. The exes share sons Rocco and David Banda. She later expanded her family solo, adopting daughter Mercy and twins Stella and Estere.

Perry, for his part, went to wed Rachel Sharpe in 1993 and shared son Jack, 26, and daughter Sophie, 23. The twosome called it quits in 2003.

Perry died in March 2019 at age 52 after suffering a stroke. Since his passing, his BH 90210 costars have frequently paid tribute to the late actor. Most recently, Spelling paid homage to Perry on what would have been his 57th birthday.

“Could be a million people in the room but he always made you feel like you were the only one,” Spelling wrote via her Instagram Story in October 2023, alongside a throwback photo of the pair. “Good kind humans are a rare breed. I don’t know that many sadly. He was one. Happy Birthday. Missing you always.”

