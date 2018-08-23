I’ve got all my sisters and me … kinda. Braxton Family Values star Traci Braxton opened up about the future of the popular WE tv series amid reports that sisters Toni, Tamar, Towanda, Trina and mother Evelyn walked off the show after failed contract negotiations. (In June, TMZ reported that the series would take an “indefinite hiatus” as the Braxton sisters, with the exception of Traci, were unable to renegotiate their contracts with WE tv and Magical Elves production for the second half of season 6.)

Traci, joined by series newcomer Phaedra Parks, was the only Braxton sister to attend the network’s celebration of the latest season of Braxton Family Values on Tuesday, August 21, in New York City.

“You should watch [the new season] because you will see the turn in and turn up of the strike. And me being by myself holding the fort down,” the 46-year old television personality told Us. “I had to make a decision for myself [to continue filming the series] and I had to make sure that me and my family’s okay. I didn’t want to become a traitor or anything like that, but I have a family to think about.”

She continued: [The public] doesn’t think [our family] stick together. Everybody thinks that we hate on each other. My parents did not believe in that. Especially trying to play one sibling against the other. We [weren’t] raised that way. It’s all love. Every family go through some spats. It doesn’t even matter if you’re not even the closest family. You go through some spats. But somehow, some way you always mend it right back together.”

And while fans will have to wait to see what the future holds for this dynamic family, the Maryland native gave Us an exclusive update on the

“Unbreak My Heart” songstress’ plans to wed fiancé Birdman. “I don’t know when it’s happening, but I have to get my stomach in order just in case,” Traci joked. “I see [Toni and Birdman] as friends and they communicate [well] with each other.”

As for sister Tamar’s relationship with ex-husband Vince Herbert? Traci knows not to ask. “I don’t talk to Tamar about her relationship with Vince until she’s ready to talk to me. And everybody knows when I tried to press the issue, she was like, ‘I’m not hearing it.’ So I have to wait until she’s ready her own self. The only thing I know [is] that both [of] them are loving parents and love Logan so much. They give equal love to him.”

Braxton Family Values airs on WE tv Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

