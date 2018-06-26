The 2018 NBA Awards boasted a surprising number of Kardashian flames! Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend since April 2017 and the father of her child, hung out with Houston Rockets star James Harden, Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend from 2015 to 2016, on Monday, June 25 — and Kendall Jenner’s recent fixation Ben Simmons was also in attendance at the star-studded affair in Santa Monica, California.

The rapper, 27, performed during the show, and Harden, 28, ended up winning the NBA Most Valuable Player award. But when they weren’t in the spotlight, the two guys were chatting away with one another.

“Travis Scott and James Harden sat together tonight inside the show and spent almost the whole time together,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “They’d lean over and talk to each other constantly, and James lived his best life when Travis performed, dancing in his seat the whole time.”

The witness also saw the “Goosebumps” rapper bobbing and weaving in an attempt to stay off-camera: “The show is airing and [Scott] hilariously tries to navigate in front of the stage back to his seat, with production telling him where to go, as he scrambles and dodges the cameras taping the show.”

While Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons also attended the show, taking time out of the casual relationship he and Jenner seemed to start in early May, he didn’t appear to interact with Scott and Harden. The 21-year-old basketball star did, however, win the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

