Trey Songz is being accused of hitting a woman in the face during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Attorney Lisa Bloom is representing the woman accusing the singer of physical assault and she released a statement about the situation to Us Weekly. “I represent the credible, bruised woman accusing Trey Songz of beating her, and more, last weekend in the Hollywood Hills. She alleges that she was hit multiple times in front of people who did not try to stop him,” the statement reads. “She has gone to the hospital and the police. Now it’s time for justice. There is no excuse for violence against women.”

Bloom added: “In every case, it’s important that witnesses step up and tell the truth, especially when a wealthy, powerful person is accused of misconduct. If anyone has information about this case, please contact us.”

TMZ reported that the woman filed a police report against the R&B star, 33, claiming that he hit her in the face on Saturday, February 17, at a party they attended together in Hollywood Hills, California. The woman reportedly left the gathering after the altercation and went to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. She later spoke to the police about the incident and filed a report. Law enforcement told the outlet that the woman is claiming that the “Nobody Else But You” singer became upset when he spotted her interacting with another man, and then she claims the “Bottoms Up” crooner hit her while they were arguing. The L.A. City Attorney is set to determine if the singer will be charged.

While his reps didn’t respond to the allegations, the Grammy-nominee sent out a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, February 21, writing: “This too shall pass.”

This too shall pass. — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) February 21, 2018

Songz (nee Tremaine Aldon Neverson) also shared a few snaps over the weekend of himself partying with friends, including Fabolous and Chris Brown, on Instagram.

A lawsuit in December 2017 accused the “Invented Sex” crooner of smacking a fan’s phone out of her hand, which then hit her in the face, after a show in Philadelphia. In December 2016, Songz was arrested after having an onstage meltdown during a concert at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, where he started throwing equipment off the stage and a police officer was hit in the head.

The musician was initially charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer. Songz then pleaded guilty to two reduced counts of disturbing the peace and was sentenced to 18 months of probation and anger management classes.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!