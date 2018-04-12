Not the warmest welcome. Tristan Thompson wasn’t exactly well received during his last basketball game of the season before playoffs on Wednesday, April 11, after he cheated on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, was booed and jeered by attendees as his team went head-to-head against the New York Knicks at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Thompson’s name wasn’t announced when he came into the game in the first quarter, but as soon as his face was shown on the big screen there were audible boos. “Everyone in the stadium could hear it,” an attendee tells Us. “Tristan must have heard, but didn’t change his expression.”

One fan was also shown in a photo on social media holding up a “We Love Khloe” sign.

Thompson made headlines on Tuesday, April 10, after the Daily Mail published photos of him locking lips with a mystery brunette, who Twitter users identified as Lani Blair, at a NYC club on Saturday, April 7. The pair were photographed arriving at NYC’s Four Seasons hotel together in the early hours of Sunday, April 8, and she left the following day with a Louis Vuitton overnight bag.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian, 33, was blindsided upon discovering that Thompson, with whom she is expecting a daughter, had been unfaithful. “Khloé was at their home in Cleveland when she found out. She is shell-shocked and beside herself,” an insider said of the nine-month-pregnant reality star, who is “in total disbelief.”

Another pal close to the Revenge Body host added: “Khloé knew going into it that Tristan was an NBA player who would be on the road and facing lots of temptations. She heard the noise and knew what that was all about, but she felt that Tristan was different. They were always FaceTiming and in constant communication. He made her feel on top of the world and unlike any man she has been with. She trusted him.”

Us broke the news in September 2017 that the E! personality and Thompson are expecting their first child. She confirmed the news three months later and revealed the baby’s sex in March.

