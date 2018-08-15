Sometimes it takes just two hashtags to get people talking. Eric Trump found himself at the center of a firestorm on Twitter amid his father President Donald Trump’s feud with Omarosa Manigault.

The 34-year-old cryptically tweeted, “#NoGoodDeedGoesUnpunished #SnakeInTheGrass” on Tuesday, August 14. While some users were quick to assume that Eric was referencing Manigault, 44, others pointed their fingers at the Trump family.

“Yup. Two phrases describe the trump family perfectly!” one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, “Yes, your dad is very likely in big trouble,” to which a third critic echoed, “You forgot to address it ‘Dear Daddy.’”

Some people joked that Eric’s tweet was about his older brother, Donald Trump Jr. “Wait until your dad turns on you and junior,” one tweeter wrote. A second one responded with a GIF of Alex Moffat and Mikey Day portraying Eric and Donald Jr., 40, on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment.

One Twitter user even followed Eric’s cryptic lead, writing, “There seem to be a lot of snakes these days.”

Eric did not appear to be bothered by the haters, though. He has not directly addressed the backlash nor his dad’s drama with Manigault, which began when the former White House aide claimed in her new book, Unhinged, that the president, 72, was recorded saying the N-word on the set of The Apprentice.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a recent statement that the reality star’s “book is riddled with lies and false accusations.” The commander in chief responded on Twitter on Tuesday morning, writing, “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General [John] Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”

