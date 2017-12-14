Happy holidays from The White House! President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump released their elegant Christmas photo on Wednesday, December 13, just in time for the holiday season.

The glamorous snapshot features the first douple dressed in black-tie attire and holding hands while posing alongside two snow-dusted Christmas trees adorned with gold lights.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the picture and wish the real estate magnate, 71, and the former model, 47, well.

America loves you and thank you for everything you are doing for our wonderful fantastic fabulous nation!!!!! 💕❤️💙🇺🇸. @POTUS @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/KM11FUp68U — Jali_Cat (@Jali_Cat) December 14, 2017

However, several users on the microblogging site inquired about the couple’s 11-year-old son Barron’s notable absence from the festive photograph.

“#WheresBarron,” one user tweeted.

“This Christmas … Barron Trump is HOME ALONE!” added another in reference to President Trump’s cameo in the classic Christmas flick of the same name.

"This Christmas…Barron Trump is HOME ALONE!" https://t.co/6Koq0c2cBY — Jason Avant (@PetCobra) December 14, 2017

The White House shared a video of Melania decorating the property and preparing for the season back in November. In the cozy clip, the Slovenia native bundles up in an oversized turtle neck sweater and ankle boots as she oversees cookie decorating, organizes classic wreaths and gets everything in order for the most wonderful time of the year.

The FLOTUS has also been getting in the holiday spirit by rocking seasonal outfits. While stepping out at an event supporting military families in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, December 14, Melania stunned in an emerald green Prada peacoat. She also turned heads she sported a fashionable Chanel number while attending the National Tree Lighting in November.

