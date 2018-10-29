Not so fast! Despite claims that Twitter is set to remove the “like” button “soon,” the official account for the communications team of the social media platform responded on Monday, October 29, noting that it’s currently just a thought.

“As we’ve been saying for a while, we are rethinking everything about the service to ensure we are incentivizing healthy conversation, that includes the like button,” the tweet read. “We are in the early stages of the work and have no plans to share right now.”

The response comes just hours after the Telegraph reported that CEO of the social media site, Jack Dorsey, made the announcement at a Twitter event the week prior that they would be nixing the heart-shaped button.

As we've been saying for a while, we are rethinking everything about the service to ensure we are incentivizing healthy conversation, that includes the like button. We are in the early stages of the work and have no plans to share right now. https://t.co/k5uPe5j4CW — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) October 29, 2018

The Telegraph reports that Dorsey, 41, admitted he “was not a fan” of the interactive feature that was originally launched in 2015 replacing what was once a “favorite” button.

The hope for the removal of the button would be to encourage more conversation between members of the platform. Twitter users were quick to share their opinion on the rumored switch.

“So, instead of the like button, you’ll see dozens of replies saying ‘agreed’ or ‘LOL’ or ‘aww’. Not sure how this counts as ‘incentivizing healthy conversation,” but okay, you do you?” one tweet read.

Another added: “If they replace it with a bookmark option then we’re good. Tho I use the like button as a form of response because sometimes it get’s so noisy that responding to all in a convo just isn’t ideal.”

One Twitter user quipped, “I will purposefully not update Twitter to keep the like button.”

